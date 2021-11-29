Romi C 1800H Heavy-Duty Lathe is Ideal for Machining Exceptionally Large Steel Parts

Romi C 1800H Heavy-Duty Lathe

The C 1800H heavy-duty CNC Lathe from Romi is ideal for machining very large steel parts and components. Weighing in at 97,000 lbs., the lathe features a distance between centers from 157 to 394 inches, a 47-inch swing over cross slide, and a max weight capacity between centers of 66,100 lbs. at 50 rpm. The bed width and height are 55 inches and 30 inches, respectively.

Romi's C 1800H is part of the company's C series heavy-duty flatbed CNC lathes. Each model is built with Romi-made monoblock cast iron beds with hardened and ground guideways for optimum rigidity, accuracy, and performance. The C1800H features a 114 hp main motor and a geared A2-20" headstock with Timken precision bearings. It has a robust tailstock with thrust force monitoring and compensation system.

All critical components used to build Romi machine tools are designed and built in-house for complete control and manufacturing quality assurance. Each innovative Romi machine tool is designed and manufactured based on extensive customer research and feedback. This customer-centric approach to design allows Romi machine tool owners to innovate, grow and gain a competitive advantage.

The complete line of Romi heavy-duty CNC Lathes can be viewed at http://www.romiusa.com.

About Romi Machine Tools Ltd

Romi Machine Tools Ltd is based in Erlanger, KY, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brazilian-based Industrias ROMI S.A. Serving the USA and Canada, Romi Machine Tools Ltd offers customers a line of innovative and robust machine tools, including CNC lathes, turning centers, and vertical machining centers. All the key parts used to build a Romi machine tool, including the base castings, are made at the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Santa Barbara d'Oeste, Brazil. This control over critical components allows Romi to build an exceptionally rigid, accurate, and high-performance solution.

Romi Machine Tools Ltd, also known as Romi USA, maintains a showroom and complete parts and service department at its Erlanger location. Its machine tools are available through a network of direct sales personnel and regional distributors. For more information on Romi's products and solutions, visit www.romiusa.com.

About Industrias Romi S.A.

Founded in 1930, Industrias Romi S.A. is the market leader in the Brazilian machinery and industrial equipment market, and a major manufacturer of cast iron and machined parts.

Romi manufactures machine tools, including mechanical lathes, CNC lathes, turning centers, vertical milling machines, vertical lathes, heavy-duty and extra heavy-duty lathes, and horizontal milling machines. The company also manufactures plastic injection molding and plastic blow molding machines, as well as nodular and vermicular grey cast iron supplied rough or machined.

The company's products and services are commercialized globally and are used in diversified industrial segments including light and heavy automotive, agricultural machinery, aerospace, medical, capital goods, consumer goods, tooling, hydraulic, and wind power.

The company is listed on Novo Mercado, a listing segment of BM&F Bovespa for the trading of shares issued by companies that commit themselves voluntarily to adopt corporate governance practices in addition to those that are required by law.

