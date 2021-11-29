Neuroprosthetics Market Growing Expeditiously With High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Neuroprosthetics

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High prevalence of chronic diseases and growing healthcare awareness has boosted the market growth for neuroprosthetic devices/implants. This research report provides pin-point analysis of the global neuroprosthetics market, including market estimates and trends through 2020. The report contains an in-depth analysis of different segments such as neuroprosthetics technologies, types, applications and geography. This report is focused on four major neuroprosthetics technologies namely, deep brain stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation and sacral nerve stimulation.

Neuroprosthetics manufacturing companies focus on developing variants of Neuroprosthetics devices such as self-charging neural implants that can be recharged with bioenergy; thus, eliminate the need for expensive and high-risk surgeries to replace the discharged batteries of implanted Neuroprosthetics. The companies also deploy expansion of applications as key strategy for garnering market share.

Visual neuroprosthetics/retinal implants and applications such as Parkinson's disease, Overactive Bladder Syndrome and Epilepsy are expected to contribute substantially to the growth of the overall global Neuroprosthetics market. Motor Prosthetics holds the largest share within Neuroprosthetics devices market segment whereas Sacral Cord Stimulation (SCS) would maintain the leading market position through 2030, within technology segment.

Multitude of cognitive and physiological disorders have a debilitating impact on 'quality-of-life' of affected patient populace. A majority (~80%) of such patients is unamenable to any form of treatment as first line (drug) and second line (invasive surgeries) treatments fail. Neuroprosthetics devices or neural implants or brain implants offer an efficacious solution to the afore-mentioned type of patients.

Neuroprosthetics deploy technologies such as Deep Brain Simulation (DBS), Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS), Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) and Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) depending on the clinical condition to ameliorate the disease condition. Depending on the condition treated, product types of Neuroprosthetics include Motor Prosthetics, Auditory Prosthetics/ Cochlear Implants, Visual Prosthetics/ Retinal implants and Cognitive Prosthetics.

Owing to various factors such as high base of affected patient population, the patient population amenable to Neuroprosthetics and scope of improvement in QALY, the Motor Neuroprosthetics market for treating Parkinson's disease garners the largest market share; Motor Neuroprosthetics for treating Overactive Bladder Syndrome and Motor Neuroprosthetics for treating Epilepsy are second and third largest segment respectively. Despite such benefits that are high-impact growth drivers for the market, high-cost of devices curtails the adoption rate by patients, thus restrain the market growth.

Many companies have launched products in different application areas such as, motor neuron disorders, physiological disorders, and other diseased/traumatic neural conditions. Physiological disorders include auditory disorders, ophthalmic disorders, cardiovascular disorders, chronic pain and kidney disorders. Motor neuron disorders includes Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, dystonia and other movement disorders. Amongst these different application segments, a large number of product approvals, have occurred in the physiological disorders segment, which is shown to be the dominating application for product approval strategy. Numerous products have been approved that uses deep brain stimulation technology for the treatment of different physiological disorders

Stereotactic implantation refers to minimally invasive procedure that uses 3D co-ordinate system to locate small targets inside the brain and performs certain actions such as biopsy, radiosurgery, ablation, stimulation, injection and implantation on these targeted sites. This technology relay on needle like electrodes that are implanted in the skull through burr holes and reaches into the depths of particular brain areas for recording electroencephalogram.

