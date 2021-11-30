West Bend Insurance Partners with Plnar to Empower Policyholders and Field Adjusters w/Contactless Virtual Inspections
The most notable reason why I find (Plnar incorporated into our adjusting process) it so valuable, is that in today’s world where people expect rapid delivery, I am able to fulfill that expectation!”WEST BEND, WI, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Bend Insurance today announced a new integration that empowers policyholders with the ability to document their interior property claim easily, in less than 2 minutes per room. Plnar's artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality enhances claims adjusting by providing field adjusters and policyholders the ability to create onsite estimates simply by taking photos of a room with the Snap app – available on both Android and iOS mobile devices.
— Scott Thomas, West Bend Insurance | Director of Claims
Through this integration, adjusters receive 3-D diagrams of loss sites that have been automatically created by Plnar using photos uploaded from the insured or adjuster’s smart devices. These highly detailed, interactive digital diagrams of interior structures automatically and seamlessly import into Xactimate to help adjusters quickly estimate repair costs without having to manually sketch the loss site.
“The use of Plnar has expedited my claims turnaround times and allowed West Bend adjusters to produce accurate estimates to insureds and contractors. I have found measurements to be within one inch of contractor’s measurements and completed in half the amount of time that it takes a contractor to laser measure” said Scott Thomas, West Bend Insurance Director of Claims. “Our adjuster’s Plnar sketch is completed by the time they arrive home from an inspection. The incorporation of Plnar into our adjusting process has taken West Bend to the next level providing service to our policyholders. The most notable reason why I find it so valuable, is that in today’s world, where people expect rapid delivery, I am able to fulfill that expectation!”
“Plnar combines the latest in AI and augmented reality with technology that is becoming available in every household: smart devices,” said Andy Greff, CEO of Plnar. “Plnar’s platform streamlines interior property claims for adjusters and claimants alike by enabling a self-service, digital claims process. By equipping field adjusters with Plnar, West Bend can dramatically shorten cycle times and provide policyholders with first- class claims service.”
About West Bend Insurance
West Bend Mutual Insurance Company has been insuring homes, autos, and businesses for more than 125 years. Headquartered in West Bend, Wisconsin, the company employs more than 1,300 associates and partners with 1,500 independent insurance agencies in 13 states to offer their customers a broad personal lines coverage package, a full range of commercial products and services, insurance for specialty lines, and bonds. West Bend has been rated A (Excellent) or better by A.M. Best since 1971, and consistently ranks higher than its competitors in an agency loyalty survey.
About Plnar
Plnar is an InsurTech software provider transforming the insurance claims process by enabling contactless inspections for interior property claims for significantly better customer experiences, shorter cycle times and lower costs. Plnar’s patented technology platform gives desk adjusters the power to generate fully realized 2D and 3D models of interior spaces from digital photos and streamline the claims process for quicker, more efficient settlement. You can learn more about us by visiting plnar.ai
