Business Reporter: Empowering incumbent banks to provide digitally driven services to their customers
How a leading Kuwaiti bank has upgraded its customer experience adopting a fin-tech solutionLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an Industry View piece published on Business Reporter, specialist digital banking solutions provider Clayfin explain how a leading Kuwaiti bank has taken its customer experience to the next level by implementing its digital platform and banking app solutions. While previously Burgan Bank’s customers had to visit local branches even for the most basic banking services such as updating their contact details or opening an account, they now can access their finances from the online platform and the banking app provided by Clayfin. With just a few clicks, they have the option to open an account, initiate payments or collect money instantly. Moreover, they can track specific financial goals and check their net worth in real time through their preferred channels.
Both Clayfin’s online platform and banking app offer corporate clients a great opportunity to get a holistic view of customer interactions and engagement, which they can leverage to improve and personalise their customer experience. Aware of the prevailing shift to open banking, especially in Europe, India and the Middle East, Clayfin has gone out of its way to ensure that all their solutions are API-enabled and can connect seamlessly to external ecosystems and thus extend the range of services available for a bank’s clients. Clayfin’s innovative technology has also been instrumental to making Burgan Bank’s services more inclusive by enabling the expansion of its prepaid services. To describe his bank’s relationship with Clayfin, Khalil Al-Qattan, Head of Digital Transformation at Burgan Bank said: “Clayfin was not just a vendor for us but a great partner.”
To learn more about how an online platform can transform your bank’s customer experience, read the article.
•• About Business Reporter ••
Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
•• About Clayfin ••
Clayfin is a leading provider of Digital Customer Experience solutions for Banks and Financial institutions. In a rapidly evolving digital world, Clayfin enables Banks and financial institutions to nurture and grow close ties with their customers by providing a superior and seamless omnichannel experience delivered at any digital point of interaction that the customer prefers. Clayfin currently supports more than 80 implementations in 17 countries in APAC, Middle East and Africa.
https://www.clayfin.com/
