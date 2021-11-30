USA Fibroid Centers and USA Vascular Centers Achieve National Accreditation in New York

Interventional radiologists at USA Clinics Group use imaging technologies to precisely guide medial procedures that minimize risk and pain and promotes rapid recovery and successful patient outcomes. USA Fibroid Centers is a national network of outpatient medical centers specializing in the non-surgical treatment of uterine fibroids. USA Vascular Centers are dedicated to the minimally invasive, non-surgical treatment of various conditions, including Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD).

The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) recognizes USA Clinics Group for its dedication to high-quality patient health care.

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seven USA Fibroid Centers and USA Vascular Centers in the New York area have been granted a full three-year national accreditation announced USA Clinics Group which provides patient-centered health services at over 100 outpatient clinics across the United States.

After an extensive review of its policies and practices, the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) extended its accreditation to USA Fibroid Centers and USA Vascular Centers at their combined New York locations:

Bronx

• 5199 Broadway, Bronx, New York

• 11 E. Fordham, Ste. A, Bronx, New York

• 2157 White Plains Road, Bronx, New York

Long Island

• 4025 Hempstead Turnpike, Bethpage, New York

• 2350 Nesconset Hwy., Stonybrook, New York

Manhattan

• 155 Dyckman, New York, New York

Yonkers

• 2369B Central Park Avenue, Yonkers, New York

The USA Clinics Group has consistently received national recognition for providing a comprehensive evaluation and evidence-based approach to treatment that results in consistent and better patient outcomes. USA Fibroid and Vascular Centers are part of USA Clinics Group that also includes USA Vein Clinics and USA Oncology Centers.

AAAHC Accreditation is the leader in ambulatory health care accreditation, overseeing the certification of over 6,100 organizations nationwide. The AAAHC examines a wide range of topics and services including patients’ rights and responsibilities, quality of care, risk management and governance. The renewal of AAAHC accreditation is validation of the hard work and commitment to excellence that is evident throughout USA Clinics Group services.

“We are particularly proud that even though our accreditation process took place during the pandemic and our fibroid and vascular centers received recognition for keeping patients safe when receiving state-of-the-art care,” said Founder and CEO Yan Katsnelson, M.D. “Accreditation means that people can feel confident that they are receiving the best treatment, knowing that our physicians have been recognized for being current in best practices.

USA Clinics Group’s full spectrum of treatment uses the latest digital technology that reduces the cost, recovery time, pain, and risk to patients. Treatment at USA Fibroid and Vascular Centers is performed by board-certified interventional radiologists who use medical imaging that accurately diagnoses and provides minimally invasive treatments for many kinds of vein, vascular and fibroid conditions.

USA Fibroid and Vascular Centers have 27 locations in the New York area that offer the convenience of being close to home. For more information to schedule an appointment, visit USA Fibroid Centers’ website at www.usafibroidcenters.com or call 855-615-2555. Appointments for USA Vascular Centers are available at http://www.usavascularcenters.com or by calling 888-773-2193.

About USA Fibroid Centers

USA Fibroid Centers’ mission is to provide personalized, non-surgical treatment for fibroids using an advanced procedure called Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE). USA Fibroid Centers strive to raise awareness of UFE as a treatment option and encourage more conversation about fibroids. For more information, visit http://www.usafibroidcenters.com.

About USA Vascular Centers

USA Vascular Centers is a unique network of facilities dedicated to the non-surgical treatment of multiple conditions, including Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), fibroids, and spinal fractures. At USA Vascular Centers, highly trained vascular surgeons with decades of experience offer minimally invasive treatments. For information or to refer a patient, visit http://www.usavascularcenters.com.

About USA Vein Clinics

USA Vein Clinics is the largest network of vein treatment centers in the United States with over 90 clinics. Their team of experienced cardiovascular surgeons offers a variety of minimally invasive treatments to meet individual patient needs, including Endovenous Laser Therapy, Clarivein®, Sclerotherapy and VenaSeal™ treatments. USA Vein Clinics accepts most insurance plans, including Medicare. Call 888.768.3467 to schedule an appointment or visit http://www.usaveinclinics.com.

About USA Oncology Centers

USA Oncology Centers specializes in offering advanced innovative treatments, such as Y-90 Selective Internal Radiation Therapy to treat primary and secondary liver cancer. For more information, call 855-870-4747 or visit http://www.usaoncologycenters.com.