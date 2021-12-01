Ynsitu, a Marketplace dedicated to the Language Travel Industry
YNSITU reinvents the global B2C market of the Language Travel IndustryMADRID, SPAIN, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The users of this market are people who travel to another country to study languages. For example a French who travels to the UK to study English or an American who travels to Spain to learn Spanish. This is a 12 billion dollars market and Ynsitu aims to lead it by applying the same business model that has made others, such as Booking or Expedia the undisputed leaders in their markets.
30% of global spending corresponds to students under 18 years of age. 60% is spent by young adults between the ages of 18 and 35, and 10% by adults over the age of 35. For the last 10 years, the traditional intermediary agencies operating in this market have been gradually losing clients, especially in the adult segment, despite the fact that the size of the world market is growing every year. This is because these users are trying to book directly on the Internet. This is a purchasing behavior that is spreading rapidly around the world and has accelerated with the pandemic.
Ynsitu is a digital platform which on the one hand makes it easier for providers operating in this market to sell their services to the millions of people around the world who travel to another country to learn languages every year; and on the other hand it helps users to search, compare and make their bookings in a very simple and safe way.
Ynsitu offers 8,769 courses and 2,530 accommodation options in 34 countries. The total number of languages offered on the platform is 11 and 15 more languages will be added in 2022. The portfolio of schools and lodgings available on the platform is growing at a rate of almost 10% per month and the company expects to make available to users some 20,000 courses and 10,000 accommodation options worldwide by the end of 2022.
Ynsitu is in 18 languages and it is currently focusing on the EU and Latin American markets, but in 2022 it will launch the new version of its platform in 25 languages and plans to start selling in North America and the rest of the European markets along 2022 and in Asia in 2023.
The average purchase ticket in Europe is €2,797 and the average duration of language learning stays abroad for European users is 4.9 weeks. However, in LATAM and Asia there is a very different purchase behavior. The average ticket in these markets is €7,249 and stays have an average duration of 12.7 weeks. Once they consolidate their position in the international language travel market they plan to move towards the international academic studies market which is much bigger and it is growing very fast due to globalization.
Ynsitu ́s CEO, Mr. Chema Pascual, a well known entrepreneur in the Language Travel Industry (LTI), has stated that the only reason they have started with the LTI market is because it is a market which he knows perfectly as he has been leading the 3rd largest agency by turnover that operates in the Spanish market for the last 24 years.
Ynsitu has just launched an initial public offer (IPO) to boost its growth, aimed at any type of investor, including micro investors. The company offers the possibility to easily invest through the platform adventurees.com. Ynsitu is also seeking for an investment fund, which could help them raise their growth.
