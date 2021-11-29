Microcarrier Market size worth $ 1,906.98 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 5.52% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The increasing prevalence of cancer cases is playing a major role in the growth of the Microcarrier Market. In addition, the growing demand for cell based vaccines is fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Microcarrier Market ” By Product (Consumables and Equipment), By Application (Vaccine Manufacturing, Cell Therapy, and Others), By End-User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, and CROs), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Microcarrier Market size was valued at USD 1,271.04 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,906.98 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.52% from 2020 to 2027.

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Microcarrier Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Microcarrier Market Overview

The increasing prevalence of cancer cases is playing a major role in the growth of the Microcarrier Market. In addition, the growing demand for cell-based vaccines is fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of cell biology research and the unavailability of inexpensive serum-free media are some of the factors likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Clinical trials have proved that cell-based vaccines are as effective, safe, and efficacious as egg-based vaccines. In recent years there has been a surge in cell-based vaccines. With a large number of cell culture-based viral vaccines in the pipeline, there is a need to maximize manufacturing capacity by increasing yield, thereby reducing cost and making vaccines more accessible to the developing world. The use of Microcarriers enables manufacturers to increase the number of cells that can be cultured in one tank, enabling more efficient large-scale production in greater than 1,000-liter bioreactors. New Microcarriers such as dissolvable Microcarriers and temperature-sensitive Microcarriers are now making it possible for optimizing manufacturing using adherent cells. Cell biology involves extensive R&D on new therapies such as stem cell and gene therapies.

The equipment, reagents, and other products associated with research must be of the highest quality to provide accurate results. Owing to the growing need to maintain high-quality standards (through the use of high-grade products) and comply with guidelines set up by regulatory bodies, the cost of cell biology research has risen considerably. As a result, various academic institutes and small-scale companies with limited budgets cannot afford to conduct cell biology research. Since Microcarriers find applications in stem cell biology, this factor is likely to be a hindrance to market growth.

Key Developments

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that it was investing nearly USD 24 million in its biologics site at Inchinnan, Scotland, to boost its ability to manufacture cell culture media.

Clover Biopharmaceuticals choose GE’s FlexFactory biomanufacturing platform for the production of biological fusion protein products, including innovative drugs and biosimilars.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, General Electric (GE), Eppendorf AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), and Others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Microcarrier Market On the basis of Product, Application, End-User, and Geography.

Microcarrier Market, By Product Consumables Equipment







Microcarrier Market, By Application Vaccine Manufacturing Cell Therapy Others







Microcarrier Market, By End-User Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Research Institutes CROs







Microcarrier Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



