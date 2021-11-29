Gene Therapy Market Projected to Hit $6,205.85 Million by 2026 | Trends and Business Opportunities

High investment in R&D activities, increase in prevalence of cancer, and growth in awareness regarding gene therapy have boosted the growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Gene Therapy Market by Vector Type, Gene Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the gene therapy market size was $393.35 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $6,205.85 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 34.8% from 2019 to 2026.

High investment in R&D activities, increase in prevalence of cancer, and growth in awareness regarding gene therapy have boosted the growth of the global gene therapy market. However, high costs associated with gene therapies and unwanted immune responses hamper the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential for the emerging market is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The viral vector segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than half of the global gene therapy market, owing to easier modifications of many viruses such as Lentivirus, Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV), RetroVirus & Gamma RetroVirus to deliver gene therapy drugs. However, the non-viral vector segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 38.8% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the technological advancements in physicochemical approaches such as physical methods and chemical methods of non-viral vectors.

The tumor suppressor segment to portray the fastest CAGR of 52.9% during the forecast period, owing to rise in number of methodology and clinical trials of tumor suppressor for the gene therapy treatment. However, the antigen segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than one-fifth of the global gene therapy market, due to the presence of a wide range of genetic mutations and dysregulated gene expression of tumor cells.

The global gene therapy market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the market, owing to high prevalence rate of cancer, presence of high disposable income, and increase in funding for R&D activities associated with gene therapy. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 45.4% during the forecast period, owing to rise in number of people prone to various chronic diseases and approval & launch of gene therapy products.

Key Findings of the Gene Therapy Market :

• Non-viral vectors segment is projected to grow at the highest rate with the CAGR of 34.6% during the analysis period.

• Oncological disorders segment generated the highest revenue, and is expected to continue its dominance in future in the global gene therapy market.

• Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fasted CAGR during the forecast period.

• China is expected to grow highest in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

• Tumor suppressor is the expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.

