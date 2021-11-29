Applied Minerals, Inc. to Hold 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL)

EUREKA, UT, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applied Minerals, Inc. (the “Company”) will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on December 30, 2021 at 3 P.M. Eastern. The meeting will be held virtually at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AMNL2021. During the meeting management will provide a summary presentation of the Company’s business activities since the last Annual Meeting as well as its objectives for 2022.

About Applied Minerals

Applied Minerals is a producer of halloysite clay and advanced natural iron oxides from its wholly-owned Dragon Mine property in Utah. Halloysite is aluminosilicate clay that forms naturally occurring nanotubes. The Company markets its halloysite clay products into application areas such as carriers of active ingredients in paints, coatings, and building materials, environmental remediation, ceramics, agricultural applications, and high-performance additives and fillers for plastic composites. Applied Minerals markets its halloysite products under the DRAGONITE™ trade name.

From its Dragon Mine property, the Company also mines and processes iron oxide for use in cement as well as a number of technical applications. Applied Minerals markets its iron oxide under the AMIRON™ trade name.

Safe Harbor Statements

The following are safe harbor statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for Applied Minerals, Inc. Some statements contained or implied in this news release may be considered forward-looking statements, which by their nature are uncertain. Consequently, actual results could materially differ. For more detailed information concerning how risks and uncertainties could affect the Company's revenue pipeline, please refer to Applied Minerals' most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information.