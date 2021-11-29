Sampford Advisors represents Roadmunk on its sale to Tempo Software

Sampford Advisors - Canada's #1 Mid-Market Tech M&A Advisor

The sale of product roadmap software developer, Roadmunk, deepens the tech-focused investment bank’s M&A experience in the DevOps software space

It was a pleasure representing Roadmunk on its sale to Tempo Software and continuing our leadership position as the #1 mid-market Software M&A advisory firm in Canada” — Ed Bryant, CEO, Sampford

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sampford Advisors, a boutique investment bank exclusively focused on mid-market mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for technology, media, and telecom (TMT) companies, is pleased to announce it acted as the exclusive sell-side financial advisor to Roadmunk on its sale to private equity-backed Tempo Software.

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Roadmunk is a provider of cloud-based product management software for building, organizing and communicating product roadmaps and strategy. Roadmunk serves many well-known global customers across several industries and provides a modern road mapping platform that is used by software engineering and product management teams to collaborate and collect feedback, among many other use cases. The Roadmunk platform can be easily integrated into market leading project management tools offered by Atlassian and Microsoft.

Tempo Software, backed by Diversis Capital and based in Burlington, Massachusetts, is a provider of time and workforce management software for teams using Atlassian’s issue and project tracking software, Jira. Tempo’s integrated applications are used by software engineering and product management teams to plan and schedule resources, collaborate, and manage budgets. Tempo Software plans to leverage Roadmunk’s powerful road mapping and product planning capabilities to execute on the vision of creating a comprehensive platform and suite of tools for software engineering and product management teams.

This important transaction represents the ninth (9th) deal completed by Sampford Advisors in 2021 and nineteenth (19th) deal completed since the beginning of 2020. Sampford Advisors is pleased to have worked closely with all parties involved in order to reach a successful close to the transaction.

About Sampford Advisors:

Sampford Advisors is a boutique investment bank exclusively focused on mid-market mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for technology, media, and telecom (TMT) companies. The firm has offices in Ottawa, ON and Austin, TX and has done more Canadian mid-market technology M&A transactions than any other advisor. For more information on the services offered by Sampford Advisors, visit www.sampfordadvisors.com.