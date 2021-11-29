The Gutter Cat Gang Announces Coinbase NFT As The Exclusive Sponsor of The Golf Tournament on December 3rd

Gutter Cat Gang Coinbase NFT Gutter Cat Gang

The Tournament Takes Place on December 3rd during “Gutter Cat Gang: The Outpost” at Miami Art Week.

MIAMI, FL, US, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gutter Cat Gang (GCG), a premier Blue Chip NFT collection in the crypto space, has announced Coinbase NFT will join their three-day In Real Life (IRL) Experience during Miami Art Week as the exclusive sponsor of, “The Inaugural Gutter Cat Gang x Miami Art Week Golf Scramble on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 8AM (check-in at 7:30AM.)

Teeing off at 8:00 A.M. at Normandy Shores Golf Club on Miami Beach, consider a trip up to the attic to dust off your set of golf clubs because the Gang is hitting the links for their inaugural golf tournament.

The event is part of Gutter Cat Gang’s long-anticipated event, "Gutter Cat Gang: The Outpost," slated to take place during Miami's Art Week at Ace Props + Studios located at 398 NE 78th Street Miami, FL 33138. In collaboration with Gutter Cat Gang partners and sponsors Sandbox, REEF Technology, Bar Lab, Nicky Diamonds of Diamond Supply Co., Lot 11, Coinbase NFT and Blackdove, the event will bring the metaverse into reality throughout the back alleys of Gutter City. The three-day immersive exhibition runs from December 2-4 2021, with events from 4:00 PM to 12:00 AM ET.

Showcasing members of the GCG community, the event will feature a curated selection of rare NFT's from The Gang's members, among other NFT collections. These collections will be seen in real-life space alongside numerous community-centric activities. Additionally, various auctions and displays by Pop Wonder, Felix Semper, Mark Watts, Pindar Van Arman, Gxng Yxng, ARTIS4LOVERS, Alien Queen, Mokibaby, and others will be available.

Those interested in learning more about the Golf Tournament can learn more at: https://guttercatgang.com/the-inaugural-gutter-cat-gang-x-miami-art-week-golf-scramble-sponsored-by-coinbase/

Those interested in attending Miami Art Week events can learn more at: https://guttercatgang.com/gutter-cat-gang-is-bringing-you-the-outpost-at-ace-studios-for-miami-art-week/.

About Gutter Cat Gang (https://guttercatgang.com)

The Gutter Cat Gang launched in June 2021 as a generative art avatar collection of 3,000 NFTs consisting of 123 unique traits. Since its inception, GCG has grown through organic and grassroots marketing built by the community for the community. Today, the Gutter Cat Gang includes three additional species and cats as part of the Gang - rats, pigeons, and dogs bringing the Gutter Cat Gang brand to 12,000 NFTs. The Gutter Cat Gang is a luxury web3 social club that brings together a new generation of digital social entrepreneurs that use their Gutter Cat Gang NFT avatars for collectibility, IP development, IRL experiences, social status, and worldwide virtual reach.

About Coinbase NFT (https://coinbase.com/nft/announce)

Coinbase NFT is a peer-to-peer marketplace that will make minting, purchasing, showcasing, and discovering NFTs easier than ever. Just as Coinbase helped millions of people access Bitcoin for the first time in an easy and trusted way — we want to do the same for the NFTs.

