High Speed Cable Market Size Worth US$ 17,110.52 million By 2028 | CAGR 6.9%: The Insight Partners

Developments in 5G Network Services to Provide Growth Opportunities for High Speed Cable Market during 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new research report titled “High Speed Cable Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis,” published by The Insight Partners, the market is expected to reach US$ 17,110.52 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage: Details

Market Size Value in: US$ 10,731.30 million in 2021

Market Size Value by: US$ 17,110.52 million by 2028

Growth rate: CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period: 2021-2028

Base Year: 2021

No. of Pages: 152

No. Tables: 63

No. of Charts & Figures: 76

Historical data available: Yes

Segments covered: Type and Application

Regional scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope: US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage: Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The electronics, automotive, communication, and networking industries are continuously evolving by innovating their product offerings to support high speed data transfer. Thus, a rising demand for high speed cables to facilitate easy connectivity is propelling the market growth. An advent of IoT and Big Data technology in 4K TVs, 5G wireless networks, and wearable devices is bolstering the demand for more data transfer solutions. As a result, the high speed cable market players are focusing on developing faster and more efficient transmission cables.

The adoption of internet services has increased in North America, Asia, and Europe as a majority of the population is working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. A consequent surge in demand for home networking devices, fiber optic connections, and computers, among others, is creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of the high speed cable market players.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on High Speed Cable Market

According to Electronic Components Industry Association, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in disruption in supply chain, cancellations of events, and delay in product releases and other industry activities. Several manufacturers had to temporarily halt their manufacturing units owing to containment measures and raw material shortage. Further, the manufacturers of various electronic and semiconductor products including high speed cables experienced delay in lead times, which has negatively affected the supply chain of the high speed cable market.

The electronics, automotive, communication, and networking industries are continuously evolving by innovating their product offerings to support high speed data transfer. Thus, a rising demand for high speed cables to facilitate easy connectivity is propelling the market growth. An advent of IoT and Big Data technology in 4K TVs, 5G wireless networks, and wearable devices is bolstering the demand for more data transfer solutions. As a result, the high speed cable market players are focusing on developing faster and more efficient transmission cables. The adoption of internet services has increased in North America, Asia, and Europe as a majority of the population is working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. A consequent surge in demand for home networking devices, fiber optic connections, and computers, among others, is creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of the high speed cable market players. Further, with the emerging need for data storage, the number of data centers is escalating. The transfer of data on cloud servers requires connectivity solutions of higher speed, which fuels the adoption of high speed cables.

High Speed Cable Market: Product Type

Based on type, the high speed cable market is segmented into direct attach copper (DAC) cable, PCIe cable, SAS cable, active electrical cable (AEC), active copper cable (ACC), active optical cable (AOC), and others. The direct attach copper (DAC) cable segment led the market in 2020. Direct attach copper (DAC) cable is made of twinax copper and assembled with swappable and fixed transceiver modules, such as QSFP, QSFP28, and SFP+. Unlike other cables, the direct attach copper cable is offered in a fixed length (i.e. less than 15m) and used for directly connecting ports between active equipment servers, storage, switches, and routers.

High Speed Cable Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Amphenol ICC; Axon' Cable; Carlisle Interconnect Technologies.; HPL; LEONI AG; NVIDIA CORPORATION; Samtec; Shenzhen Sopto Technology Co., Ltd.; TE Connectivity Corporation; and JPC Connectivity are among the key players in the global High Speed Cable market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In 2021, Credo announced the first offering of 800G HiWire active electrical cables for next generation decentralized data centers and AI servers.

In 2020, Broadcom and Microsoft joined the HiWire Consortium, which is developing active cable standards for data centre copper connectivity with speeds of 400 and 800 gigabits per second.

