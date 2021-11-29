Paper Towel Market Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities To 2021-2030

Paper Towel Market

According to a new report, Paper Towel Market by Product Type, Usage, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

However, as these towels are made up of paper and cutting of trees referred to as deforestation has been an issue along with the problem of disposal of these paper towels.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Paper Towel Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The paper towel market is gaining popularity at a high speed which resulted in a great competition among the manufacturers. Hence, to stand out among others, various companies are introducing colored paper towels with aesthetic patterns which are attractive to many customers due to its design and vibrant colors. One such popular company manufacturing colored paper towels is Renova, whose paper kitchen rolls are available in blue, green, and red colors, which are easily available on Amazon. Other companies like to enhance the existing white color of the paper rolls by treating it with bleach and other whitening agents. Therefore, introducing new patterns and colors is the latest market trend.

Urbanization and cost effectiveness of paper towels are the key factors for the growth of the market. The usage of paper towels was already high in the developed countries with at least 4 paper towels being used per day but now paper towel demand has been increased in the developing countries as well where people are able to spend on this commodity due to its lower price, ease of use, portable structure, and high efficiency.

The awareness among the consumers regarding their health and importance of sanitization is a major driving force for the growth of the paper towel market. People are using these disposable towels to keep their hands as well as other surfaces clean and free from microbes, which could have caused any type of disease. The lightweight, compact size, and cost effectiveness are also some factors which make it an appealing choice for buyers.

The adoption of paper towels are also seen in offices, cafes, restaurants, and other commercial places because people in these public places prefer one time usage products which are not used by another person and hence this one time usage factor increases the popularity of paper towels in the market.

The key market players profiled in the report include Kals International LLC, Queenex Hygiene Paper Manufacturing Co. LLC, American waste & Textiles, LLC, Riverside Paper Co.lnc., National Wiper Alliance lnc , Larsen Packaging products, lnc., Ovasco Industries, Carl Hubenthal GmbH& Co. KG.

COVID-19 Impact analysis:

○ The paper towel market experienced growth during the COVID-19 outbreak.

○ The surge in paper towel demand was evident from the fact that more consumers are being aware about the importance of cleanliness and sanitization which was achievable by the use of paper towels. They were mainly used for the purpose of wiping and drying hands fast as well as wiping the areas which could be at high risk of contamination or frequently touched by multiple people such as door handles and cups. The ease of use, high absorption rate, and its one time usage made this product a must have in the consumer’s list.

