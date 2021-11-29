Amerisleep Announces Cyber Monday Mattress Deals After The Black Friday Frenzy

Everyone knows that Black Friday can be the busiest time of the year for just about any business. However, according to a press release by the company, Amerisleep does not want the savings to end there.

/EIN News/ -- Scottsdale, AZ , USA, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerisleep is one of the most affordable producers of award-winning mattresses. Although its Black Friday sales have ended, they are offering what the company calls “the best Cyber Monday mattress sales.” That way, shoppers still get the best deals of the year on everything they need to upgrade their sleep.

While many people were too busy with other shopping carts on Black Friday, Amerisleep is giving buyers another opportunity to save up to $699 on any memory foam or hybrid mattress during their Cyber Monday sale. Even better, customers can order an adjustable bed set which comes with a mattress and free accessories all for 30% off.

“Over the years, we’ve had the pleasure of helping hundreds of thousands of satisfied sleepers get the items they need to upgrade their bedroom and their sleep. We’ve dedicated more than a decade towards research, design, and innovation to bring customers the best sleep products at the best prices, especially during Black Friday,” said April Mayer of Amerisleep.

She added, “Browse our range of mattresses to find the perfect fit for your unique sleep needs. Whether you’re a side sleeper, back sleeper, stomach sleeper, or combination sleeper, we have the right mattress for you at just the perfect price. Plus we offer up to 18 months of 0% financing so it’s a no-brainer.”

About Amerisleep

Amerisleep is an award-winning mattress brand that produces some of the highest-rated products to help customers sleep better. The company’s mattresses are designed and manufactured in the United States using eco-friendly materials and sleep-enhancing designs.



