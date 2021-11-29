Milk Packaging Market Growth Opportunities, Trends, Growing Demand and Business Outlook

Milk Packaging Market

Milk Packaging Market by Packaging Type (Cups, Cans, Bottles, Pouches, and Others) and Material (Glass, Plastic, Metal, Paperboard, and Others), 2017-2023.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for milk packaging has considerably increased in the recent years, owing to rise in demand for safe & non-contaminated pasteurized milk. Moreover, high demand for eco-friendly milk packaging products presents lucrative opportunities for players in the global milk packaging market.

Packaging is a method of using components and containers to carry, protect, identify, and enable merchandising of products. Apart from providing safety and hygiene of products, it enables differentiation of products of two distinct companies or competitors. Moreover, increase in demand for single serve milk packs is estimated to fuel the growth of the global milk packaging market during the forecast period. In addition, several health & nutritional benefits associated with the use of packaging materials have fueled the demand for milk in the recent years, which is expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Global Milk Packaging Market was valued at $36,157 million in 2016, and is expected to reach at $49,809 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2023.

Milk packaging creates an important link between the milk manufacturer and the consumer for the systematic and secure delivery of milk through different stages of storage, transport, distribution. Milk packaging has gained a prominent position in the overall distribution process, owing to rapid growth in the global economy and improvements in the living standards of common people. In addition, increase in the number of health-conscious consumers across the globe boosts the overall demand for milk, which is a source of minerals, calcium, protein, and vitamin D. Moreover, companies have focused on expanding their product portfolio by serving flavored and specially packaged milk. This is in turn expected to fuel the overall demand for milk in the near future. However, fluctuation in prices of materials, such as plastic, paper, and aluminum and stringent government regulations regarding the use of non-degradable plastic pouches are expected to hamper the market growth.

The global milk packaging market is segmented based on packaging type, material, and geography. On the basis of packaging type, it is categorized into cups, cans, bottles, pouches, and others. Based on material, it is classified into glass, plastic, metal, paperboard, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key market players have invested in R&D activities to develop advanced products to cater to the requirements of the market. The players operating in the industry include Tetra Pack, Amcor Limited, Indevco, Evergreen Packaging, Elopak, Ball, Clondalkin Group Holdings, Blue Ridge Paper Products, Crown Holdings, and CKS Packaging.

The other players in the value chain (profiles not included in the report) include DuPont (EI) de Nemours, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Alcoa Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A., Tetra Laval International S.A., Consolidated Container, Essel Propack, Fabri-Kal, Exopack Holdings, Global Closure Systems, Graham Packaging, International Paper Company, Printpack, SF Holdings Group, SIG Combibloc Group, Winpak, Stanpac, RPC Group, Huhtamaki, Linpac Packaging, Sealed Air, and others.

