Equiti Capital wins Best B2B Liquidity Provider (Prime of Prime) award
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equiti Capital wins Best B2B Liquidity Provider (Prime of Prime) award
— Iskandar Najjar Equiti Group CEO
Equiti Capital, a subsidiary of Equiti Group, was named the Best Business to Business (B2B) Liquidity Provider (Prime of Prime) at the Finance Magnates London Summit 2021 Awards Ceremony held in London.
The Finance Magnates Awards recognise leading industry participants that have excelled across key segments. The winners are determined by a multi-stage voting process that allows the industry participants to rank the best and most promising companies.
Equiti Group CEO Iskandar Najjar said of the win: “We are incredibly proud to have won the Best Business to Business Liquidity Provider (Prime of Prime) in 2021.
“Receiving this prestigious award is great acknowledgement of five years of hard work of striving to be the best in our industry, including providing the best liquidity pools and offering solutions tailored for our client’s needs, excellent value pricing, and the best client service across all our offerings.
“Our global success is driven by our passion to be the best in the industry, so it is rewarding to see our dedication win us this prized industry award.
“Equiti Group has achieved record year-on-year growth over the past few years. We have laid the foundations for our strong growth trajectory to continue throughout 2022 and beyond, as we transition to the next phase of the company’s global growth This includes the roll-out of new initiatives and offerings, a much wider multi-asset class offering, new partnerships, new regulatory licenses, and expanding our global reach by venturing into new markets."
