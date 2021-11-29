HD Voice Market - Present Scenario on Growth Analysis Along with Key Industry Players

Allied Market Research - Logo

High-Definition (HD) voice services can sustain all types of voice-based communications, including video conferencing, audio conferencing, web conferencing.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global HD voice market is segmented based on access type, user type, application, and region. Based on access type, it is bifurcated into mobile access and broadband access. Based on user type, it is classified into enterprise user and consumer.

Based on application, it is categorized into audio broadcast, web conferencing, video conferencing, audio conferencing, multimedia conferencing, and announcement services. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

This report provides the profiles of the key players in global HD voice market, which include AT&T Inc., Orange AG, Avaya, Inc., Polycom, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., CISCO Systems, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent S.A, Deutsche Telekom AG, Verizon Communication, Inc., and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.

The additional benefits of HD voice include simultaneous voice and 4G LTE data, one-way or two-way video calls (including video calls over Wi-Fi), six-way conference calls, Wi-Fi Calling, and others. A HD voice call using G.722 can be delivered on the same amount of bandwidth as its digital public switched telephone network (POTS) equivalent of G.711 i.e. 64 Kbps. Therefore, the global HD voice market size is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

HD voice is transforming the voice communication and collaboration by bringing high-fidelity to the smart phones such as telephones, creating a richer and more natural experience which in turn is increasing adoption of VoLTE across various sectors. This is a major factor expected to drive the growth of the global HD voice market.

Businesses that operate globally are evidently changing voice usage models to increase clarity for more natural conversations, which in turn significantly boosts recognition and enhances productivity of the business, which is also a factor that fuels the growth of the global HD voice market.

Key Benefits of HD Voice Market Study:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global HD voice market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global HD voice industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global HD voice market from 2019 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

