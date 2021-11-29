Threat Intelligence Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2026

Allied Market Research - Logo

Threat intelligence collects and evaluates information relevant for protecting an organization from internal and external threats.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The threat intelligence market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, organization size, application, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, the market is divided into solution and services. As per deployment mode, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. In terms of organization size, the market is classified into large size organization and small and medium size organization.

Based on application, the market is segmented into information security management, log management, risk management, identity & access management, and others. As per industry vertical, the market is categorized into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The key players profiled in the threat intelligence market analysis are IBM Corporation, Dell Inc., CrowdStrike Inc., Anomali Inc., Fortinet Inc., Symantec Corporation, McAfee LLC, Webroot Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., and Farsight Security Inc.

Key Benefits of Threat Intelligence Market Study:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global threat intelligence market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and the impact analysis on the market size is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the threat intelligence industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global threat intelligence market share from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

Growth in adoption of threat intelligence solution by SMEs, evolution of next generation security solutions in many organization & SMEs, and high implementation of threat intelligence solutions across various sectors are the major factors that drive the growth of the threat intelligence market. In addition, rise in incidences of security breaches and cybercrime in an organization fuel the growth of the threat intelligence market.

