Lawn Mower Market Size, Share & Global Industry Analysis by 2026 | Covid-19 Impact With Key Players

Major players in the lawn mower market are moving toward smart systems for sustainable lawn mowing, which offers lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A number of domestic players are expanding their business in North America, owing to increased customer base, enhanced effective operations, developed product portfolios, and expanded geographical reach. This is anticipated to fuel demand for robotic lawn mowers, thereby augmenting the growth of the market.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Lawn Mower Market by Type, End User, and Fuel Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,". The global lawn mower market was valued at $9,746.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $14,595.3 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026.

The electric and robotic lawn mowers have gained popularity, owing to their durability and great working efficiency. These machines are utilized to cut and trim grass in lawns and gardens for residential and commercial sectors. In addition, these battery mowers are powered by a rechargeable battery, which ranges from 12 to 80 volt, whereas gas mowers need gasoline for operations.

Moreover, there is an increase in trend of consumer interest in gardening activities, such as backyard beautification, backyard cookouts, and landscaping. The people in developed countries of North America and Europe are more inclined toward the adoption of battery-operated lawn mower to create and maintain lawns in their residential spaces. In addition, the increase in lawn areas, especially in developing countries of Asia-Pacific contribute to the rise in demand cordless lawn mowers.

Key Findings of the Lawn Mower Market :

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging lawn mower market trends and dynamics.

Depending on type, the ride-on mowers segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2018 and robotic mowers segment is projected to grow at a CAGR 10.1% during the forecast period.

By end-user, the residential segment dominated the lawn mower market in 2018.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

Key market players within the lawn mower market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the lawn mower industry.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the lawn mower market trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

In-depth lawn mower market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.

The global lawn mower market forecast analysis from 2019 to 2026 is included in the report.

Key Players

Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG

Deere & Company

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Husqvarna Group

MTD Products

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stiga S.p.A

The Toro Company

Textron