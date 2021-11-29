Automated Waste Collection System Market to Generate $555.0 Million by 2030, States the Report by Allied Market Research

A lead analyst at AMR highlighted the automated waste collection system market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast .

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a research report on the automated waste collection system market. The findings of the report states that the global automated waste collection system market generated $252.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $555.0 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers valuable information on changing market dynamics, major segments, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario for market players, investors, shareholders, and new entrants.

The report provides detailed insights on drivers, restrains, and opportunities to help the market players in devising several growth strategies. Rise in urban population, increase in environmental awareness, and surge in focus on proper collection of garbage and waste piles for disposal fuel the growth of the global automated waste collection system (AWCS) market. On the other hand, lack of awareness in developing countries and growing need for high capital investments impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, high growth potential in emerging economies and surge in smart city initiatives are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the future.

The report provides a detailed scenario of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the automated waste collection system market globally. The extended lockdown in the majority of countries disrupted the production facilities and the global automated waste collection systemmarket had a negative impact,especially during the initial phase. Nevertheless, mass vaccination drives across the world have ameliorated the situation and the automated waste collection companies have started their operation at full-scale. With this drift on board, the market is expected to get back on track very soon.

“The automated waste collection system market has witnessed significant growth in the past decade. Local authorities and governments of developing countries are focusing and investing on waste management system to reduce waste traffic in streets of urban areas and preserve human health. A number of players in the automated waste collection system industry are expanding their business to strengthen their foothold in the global market. By type, the pneumatic or vacuum system dominated the automated waste collection system market in 2020, in terms of revenue. This is attributed to rapid rise in urbanization and infrastructure projects where pneumatic waste collection systems are installed.” said Amar Chinchane, Lead Analyst, Construction and Manufacturing at Allied Market Research.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global automated waste collection system market based on type, operation, application, and region. These insights are helpful for new as well as existing market players to capitalize on the fastest growing and largest revenue generating segments to accomplish growth in the future.

On the basis of type, the full vacuum system segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The gravity vacuum system segment, however, would register the fastest CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of operation, the stationery segment held nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to dominate by 2030. Simultaneously, the mobile segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 8.8% throughout the forecast period.

By region, the market across Europe held the highest share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. At the same time, Asia-pacific would portray the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Other regions studied in the report include North America and LAMEA.

The leading market players analyzed in the global automated waste collection system market report include Envac, MariCapOy, Caverion Corporation, AWC Group, GreenWave Solutions, Logiwaste AB, Ros Roca, STREAM Environment, AMCS Group MariMaticOy, and Aerbin Aps. .

