Custody Services Market Boosted By Increasing Wealth Of HNWIs

Custody Services Market - Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Custody Services Market – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wealth of high-net-worth individuals is expected to increase, and this will contribute to the growth of the custody service market going forward. The rich are expected to get richer in the forecast period. The assets held by high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) are expected to increase from $63.5 trillion in 2016 to over $100 trillion by 2025. The wealth held by HNWIs of Asia Pacific alone is expected to reach $42 trillion by 2025. Growth of wealth is expected to increase demand for several financial management services including custody services. Going forward, growth in the wealth of high-net-worth individuals will accelerate the market growth for custody services.

The custody services market consists of sales of custody services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide custody services or safekeeping services to clients.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

Companies in the global custody services market are increasingly using blockchain technology for better security and operational efficiency. Moreover, custody service companies are increasingly investing in distributed ledger technology which helps in shorter settlement cycles and cost reduction. The distributed ledger technology is a digital system for recording the transaction of assets in which the transactions and their details are recorded in multiple places at the same time.

The custody services market is segmented into equity, fixed income, alternative assets and others.

Major players covered in the global custody services market are State Street Corporation, Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Northern Trust Corporation, BNP Paribas S.A.

Companies in this industry typically settle trades, invest cash balances as directed, collect income, process corporate actions, price securities positions, and provide recordkeeping and reporting services.

These companies are responsible for consolidation, processing, and monetization of large volumes of clients’ data. The companies in this industry hold clients’ property on their behalf, and are responsible for the safety of those financial products. The client remains the beneficial owner of the financial products, but the custody service providers hold the financial products on behalf of the clients.

Custody Services Market – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides custody services market overview, forecast custody services market size and growth for the whole market, custody services market segments, and geographies, custody services market trends, custody services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

