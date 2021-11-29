Asset Management Market Trends See Emergence Of Big Data Analytics

Asset Management Market - Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Asset Management Market – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Several asset management companies are investing in big data analytics capabilities to generate insights around clients. Big data solutions are being implemented to deliver insights around client segments, product penetration and analyze training program effectiveness. Moreover, asset management companies are increasingly providing climate change expertise and are integrating it in their investment process. Physical assets such as buildings, offshore structures and transportation systems operate in a dynamic environment where they are exposed to short, medium and long-term variability in ambient environmental conditions. Thus, climate change plays an important variable in determining the durability of these assets.

TBRC’s holiday sale has begun with discounts on ALL market research reports! Grab your deal now.

The global asset management market is expected to recover from the COVID-19 crisis and grow from $598.9 billion in 2020 to $788.8 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate of 9.6%.

Major players covered in the global asset management industry are JP Morgan Stanley, Morgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corporation, Wells Fargo & Company, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Read More On The Global Asset Management Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/asset-management-market

The asset management market consists of sales of asset management services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that develop, operate, maintain, and sell assets in a cost-effective manner.

The asset management market is segmented into equity, fixed income, alternative assets and others, asset services, custody services, mass affluent, HNWI, pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds (SWF).

The top opportunities in the asset management market segmented by type will arise in the fixed income market segment, which will gain $73,6 billion of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the asset management market segmented by service element will arise in the asset servicing segment, which will gain $117.1 billion of global annual sales by 2023. The asset management market size will gain the most in the USA at $45.0 billion.

Asset Management Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides asset management market overview, forecast asset management global market size and growth for the whole market, asset management global market segments, and geographies, asset management market trends, asset management market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Asset Management Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3216&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Asset Integrity Management Global Market Report 2021 - By Service Type (Non-Destructive Testing (NDT), Risk-Based Inspection (RBI), Corrosion Management, Pipeline Integrity Management, Hazard Identification (HAZID) Study, Structural Integrity Management), By End Use Industry (Oil And Gas, Power, Mining, Aerospace), COVID-19 Growth And Change

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/asset-integrity-management-global-market-report)

Wealth Management Market - By Type Of Asset Class (Equity, Fixed Incomes, Alternative Assets And Others), By Advisory Mode (Human Advisory, Robo

Advisory, Hybrid Advisory), By Type Of Wealth Manager (Private Banks, Full-Service Wealth Managers, Investment Managers, Stockbrokers, By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Medium And Small Enterprises) By Type Of Client (Mass Affluent, HNWI, Pension Funds, Insurance Companies, Sovereign Wealth Funds), By Service Element (Asset Management, Portfolio Management And Investment Advisory, Funds, Trusts, And Other Financial Vehicles), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wealth-management-market)

Asset Servicing Global Market Report 2021 - By Service (Fund Services, Custody And Accounting, Outsourcing Services, Securities Lending), By End User (Capital Markets, Wealth Management Firms), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Medium And Small Enterprises), COVID-19 Growth And Change

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/asset-servicing-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change)

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/