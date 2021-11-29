Database Software Growth Rate At 7% Rises Mainly Due To Rise Of Data-Driven Firms And E-Commerce Companies

Database Software Market Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Database Software Market 2021 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global database software market is expected to grow from $85.37 billion in 2020 to $135.57 billion by 2025 at a compound annual growth rate of 9.7%. The database software market is then expected to grow to $189.20 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate of 6.9%.

The rise of data-driven firms and e-commerce companies will significantly drive and fuel the database software market on a global basis.

The database software market consists of the sales revenues earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in computer software publishing, or publishing and reproduction. Establishments that are engaged in writing, modifying, designing, testing, assisting in installation, providing documentation and supporting software are also included in this market.

The database software market is segmented into database maintenance management, database operation management, BFSI, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, healthcare, others, cloud, on-premise.

The major players covered in the global database software market are Oracle, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, SAP SE, Amazon.

Database Software Market 2021 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides database software global market overview, forecast database software global market size and growth for the whole market, database software market segments, and geographies, database software market trends, database software market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

With big data gaining traction, database software companies are focusing on products to store and process Big Data. Databases such as SQL or NoSQL are tools to store, process and analyze Big Data. Efficient processing and storing of big data enable organizations to gather key insights and patterns from the available data and helps them in making intelligent decisions based on the same. Database software companies are therefore investing in adding new features to enable faster and more effective management of huge volumes of data.

