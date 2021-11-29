Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Size, Share, Analysis Growth, Forecast Report 2022-2027
SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global electric vehicle charging station market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.
Electric Vehicle Charging Stations are a piece of equipment that is extensively employed in the automotive industry for transmitting electrical power to charge plug-in electric automobiles. They offer various advanced features, such as smart metering, cellular, and network connectivity. The charging unit includes three varying levels like level 1, 2, and 3, from which level 1 is used for charging standard household outlets. Level 2 is compatible with all-electric vehicles, whereas level 3 is deployed for instant charging.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Trends:
The global electric vehicle charging station market is majorly being driven by the numerous initiatives undertaken by the governments of several countries for achieving higher energy efficiency by reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) and pollutants emissions. Apart from this, the rising inclination of consumers toward electric vehicles (EVs) over conventional automobiles is another growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the escalating environmental consciousness amongst consumers and the integration of all-EV charging station systems with real-time information systems and the Internet of Things (IoT) are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:
ABB Ltd.
Blink Charging Co.
BP plc
ChargePoint Inc
Daimler AG,
Eaton Corporation PLC
EFACEC Power Solutions SGPS S.A.
Engie SA
EVgo Services LLC (LS Power Development LLC)
Renault Group
Schneider Electric SE
SemaConnect
Siemens AG
Tata Power Company Limited
Tesla Inc.
Breakup by Charging Station Type:
AC Charging
DC Charging
Inductive Charging
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
Breakup by Installation Type:
Portable Charger
Fixed Charger
Breakup by Charging Level:
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Breakup by Connector Type:
Combines Charging Station (CCS)
CHAdeMO
Normal Charging
Tesla Supercharger
Type-2 (IEC 621196)
Others
Breakup by Application:
Residential
Commercial
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
