Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Size, Share, Analysis Growth, Forecast Report 2022-2027

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global electric vehicle charging station market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations are a piece of equipment that is extensively employed in the automotive industry for transmitting electrical power to charge plug-in electric automobiles. They offer various advanced features, such as smart metering, cellular, and network connectivity. The charging unit includes three varying levels like level 1, 2, and 3, from which level 1 is used for charging standard household outlets. Level 2 is compatible with all-electric vehicles, whereas level 3 is deployed for instant charging.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Trends:

The global electric vehicle charging station market is majorly being driven by the numerous initiatives undertaken by the governments of several countries for achieving higher energy efficiency by reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) and pollutants emissions. Apart from this, the rising inclination of consumers toward electric vehicles (EVs) over conventional automobiles is another growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the escalating environmental consciousness amongst consumers and the integration of all-EV charging station systems with real-time information systems and the Internet of Things (IoT) are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

ABB Ltd.

Blink Charging Co.

BP plc

ChargePoint Inc

Daimler AG,

Eaton Corporation PLC

EFACEC Power Solutions SGPS S.A.

Engie SA

EVgo Services LLC (LS Power Development LLC)

Renault Group

Schneider Electric SE

SemaConnect

Siemens AG

Tata Power Company Limited

Tesla Inc.



Breakup by Charging Station Type:

AC Charging

DC Charging

Inductive Charging

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Breakup by Installation Type:

Portable Charger

Fixed Charger

Breakup by Charging Level:

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Breakup by Connector Type:

Combines Charging Station (CCS)

CHAdeMO

Normal Charging

Tesla Supercharger

Type-2 (IEC 621196)

Others

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial



Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

