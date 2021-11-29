Global Meat Market, Growth Rate, Industry Share, Size, Analysis Report 2022-2027

Meat Market1

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Meat Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global meat market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Meat is the flesh or edible parts of animals, such as muscle, fat, tendon and ligament, consumed as food. It is obtained for domesticated animals, including cattle, swine, sheep, chicken, pig, goat, lamb, duck, rabbit, and deer. Meat is a rich source of proteins, vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, amino and fatty acids, and bioactive compounds. Moreover, the consumption of meat on a regular basis is known to enhance metabolism and brain functions, strengthen bones and muscles, and improve heart health.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Meat Market Trends:

The global meat market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for protein-rich and low-fat food. Besides this, the growing consciousness regarding health has also encouraged individuals to opt for meat and meat products in their daily diet. Nowadays, several cafes and restaurants across the globe are serving meat-based burgers, hotdogs, sausages, fillets and steaks, which is fueling the market growth. In addition to this, technological advancements, such as the utilization of robotics and automation technology, in the butchering, cutting, and monitoring processes enhance production efficiency and minimize cycle time. On account of these factors, the market is expected to witness positive growth in the upcoming years.

Global Meat Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

BRF S.A.

Cargill Incorporated

Clemens Food Group

Conagra Brands Inc.

Hormel Foods Corporation

JBS S.A.

Minerva Foods SA

NH Foods Ltd.

Sysco Corporation

Tyson Foods Inc

Vion Food Group

WH Group Limited

Breakup by Type:

Raw

Processed

Breakup by Product:

Chicken

Beef

Pork

Mutton

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

