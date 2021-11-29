Healthcare Plans Drive Antisense And RNAi Therapeutics Market Growth

Antisense And RNAi Therapeutics Market 2021 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access to healthcare services is expected to improve in developing countries, thus supporting the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market. Effective implementation of government health plans is the core reason for the improvement in healthcare access in many developing regions such as India, China and many Latin American countries. Many countries such as Russia and Brazil are focusing on improving their healthcare capabilities which will help drive the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market.

The global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market size reached a value of nearly $3.67 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.2% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $3.67 billion in 2020 to $5.66 billion in 2025 at a rate of 9.0%. The growth is mainly due to the growing demand for antisense and RNAi therapeutics due to COVID-19 which is expected to drive the demand for antisense and RNAi therapeutics. The market is expected to grow to $8.26 billion in in 2030 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

RNAi therapeutics are being widely used to provide effective treatment for many complex orphan diseases such as acute hepatic porphyria (AHP) and hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis that have limited treatment options. RNAi therapeutic companies are increasingly opting to produce drugs for orphan diseases as people suffering from orphan diseases are often more willing to tolerate drugs with side effects. People suffering from orphan diseases also visit doctors regularly, thus find it acceptable to opt for drugs that have a more involved delivery route. The disease is caused by mutations in the gene that can cause causes a loss of sensation in the lower limbs, feet, and hands. The disease may also cause disturbances in blood pressure, heart rate, and digestion.

Major players covered in the global antisense and RNAi therapeutics industry are Biogen Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Moderna, Inc.

Western Europe was the largest region in the global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market, accounting for 52.0% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the North America, Asia Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market will be Middle East and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 22.5% and 17.9% respectively. These will be followed by Asia Pacific and South America, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 15.8% and 15.0% respectively.

TBRC’s global antisense & RNAi therapeutics market report is segmented by technology into RNA interference, antisense RNA, by route of administration into pulmonary delivery, intravenous injections, intra-dermal injections, intraperitoneal injections, topical delivery, other delivery methods, by indication into oncology, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), respiratory disorders, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, other.

