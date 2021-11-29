The Proteomics Market Grew Through COVID Because Of Increasing Biotech Investments

Proteomics Market 2021 - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030 Proteomics Global Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Proteomics Market 2021 - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The upsurge in investments in biotech companies during 2020 supported the development of the proteomics market. The pandemic has adversely impacted the majority of sectors including healthcare. However, biotech companies listed on stock exchanges recorded growth in investments after an initial indiscriminate shock to the stock prices in March 2020. The biotech initial public offerings (IPO) increased in June 2020 with over 2 dozen 2020 listings raised approximately $8 billion, more than over the same period in 2019. Therefore, increasing investments in biotechnology companies during the COVID-19 outbreak is acting as one of the major drivers for the proteomics market’s growth.

The growing importance of nanoproteomics is a major trend in the proteomics market. The field of nanotechnology has been associated with several applications of proteomics such as phosphoproteomics/metal oxide nanoparticles, nanostructure surfaces for protein separation, and analytical detection of biomarker proteins using array techniques which led to the emergence of nanoproteomics. Advances in nanotechnology will allow researchers to identify low-abundance proteins in samples through techniques that reply on both nanoparticles and nanoscale devices. Various research programs are focusing on increasing the applications of nanotechnology to improve the productivity, efficiency, accuracy, and precision of the proteomics technologies being used. This technology has been utilized as a complimentary component to revolutionize proteomics through different kinds of nanotechnology applications, including nanoporous structures, functionalized nanoparticles, quantum dots, and polymeric nanostructures.

The global proteomics market size reached a value of nearly $21.35 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% since 2015. The proteomics market is expected to grow from $21.35 billion in 2020 to $39.81 billion in 2025 at a rate of 13.3%. The proteomics market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2025 and reach $73.26 billion in 2030.

Major players covered in the global proteomics market are Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Inc, PerkinElmer, Inc.

TBRC’s global proteomics market report is segmented by component into reagents, instruments, by instrument into protein microarrays, spectroscopy, x-ray crystallography, chromatography, electrophoresis, surface plasmon resonance, protein fractionation, by service and software into core proteomics services, bioinformatics software & services.

Proteomics Market 2021 - By Component (Reagents, Instruments, Software), By Type (Protein Microarrays, Spectroscopy, X-ray Crystallography, Chromatography, Electrophoresis, Surface Plasmon Resonance, Protein Fractionation), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides proteomics market overview, forecast proteomics market size and growth for the whole market, proteomics market segments, and geographies, proteomics market trends, proteomics market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

