Bluetooth Connectivity Integration Is Big Among Non-Contact Infrared Thermometers Industry Trends

Non-Contact Infrared Thermometers Market 2021 - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Non-contact infrared thermometers with Bluetooth connectivity is a key trend in gaining traction in the market. Once the thermometer is turned on, it connects to the phone’s Bluetooth and the location will also appear on the application, just like other thermometers, and the person using the thermometer can evaluate themselves and the findings will appear on the mobile phone, and if there is a fever, the information and location will be sent to the server. For example, using the Digi-Sense D / S IR Therm app, the infrared thermometer connects via Bluetooth technology and sends information to the android or iOS device. The results are stored automatically with a date-and-time signature in the app and it can be stored as a CSV format and emailed for future reference.

The global non-contact infrared thermometers market size reached a value of nearly $17.80 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $17.80 billion in 2020 to $16.60 billion in 2025 at a rate of -1.5%. The global non-contact infrared thermometers market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2025 and reach $20.90 billion in 2030.

North America was the largest region in the global non-contact infrared thermometers market, accounting for 33.3% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Asia Pacific, and Western Europe then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing region in the non-contact infrared thermometers market will be Asia Pacific, where growth will be at CAGR of 1.6%.

Major players covered in the global non-contact infrared thermometers industry are Helen of Troy Limited, Easywell Biomedical, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Paul Hartmann, Microlife Corporation.

TBRC’s global non-contact infrared thermometers market report is segmented by product type into forehead, in-ear, multifunction, by application into veterinary, medical, by distribution channel into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online sales.

Non-Contact Infrared Thermometers Market 2021 - By Product Type (Forehead, Ear, Multifunction), By Application (Veterinary, Medical), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides non-contact infrared thermometers market overview, forecast non-contact infrared thermometers market size and growth for the whole market, non-contact infrared thermometers market segments, and geographies, non-contact infrared thermometers market trends, non-contact infrared thermometers market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

