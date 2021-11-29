Anything-as-a-Service Market is to reach the valuation of USD 72.46 Billion , at a CAGR of 25% by 2027

Reports And Data

The Global Anything-as-a-Service market was valued at USD 117.25 Billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Anything-as-a-Service Market research report forecast to 2027 has been recently published by Reports and Data to help user understand the current market scenario. The Global Anything-as-a-Service (XaaS) market was valued at USD 117.25 Billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period to reach the valuation of USD 72.46 Billion by 2027. Anything-as-a-Service is a form of cloud computing that delivers a variety of computer-based services to users through the internet instead of physically providing them on-site within an enterprise. It delivers services and applications as per demand or on the basis of a subscription, which helps the consumers to reduce the cost of purchasing services from a provider.

Factors such as the increasing adoption of cloud-based monitoring and demand for scalable storage services are some of the key factors driving the global Anything-as-a-Service market. Enterprises across the world are undergoing digitalization transformational changes, which have resulted in the robust growth of corporate data. Cloud-based storage provides an effective and economical option for data storage. Moreover, the declining cost of purchasing subscribed services with improved bandwidth and connectivity is also anticipated to create positive opportunities for Anything-as-a-Service industry growth.

The report shed light on various top companies in the market. Amazon, Cisco, IBM, Microsoft, AT&T , Google, Salesforce, Apple, are some leading companies operating in the global Anything-as-a-Service market.

The information and communication technology sector is expected to observe a robust revenue growth over the forecast period. Factors such as technological advancements in AI and robotics, increasing innovations, growing need for high data security, large data management are fueling market development. Availability of variety of devices such as computers, smartphones, softwares and growing usage of internet is boosting overall growth of the information and communication technology. In addition, growing adoption of IOT and cloud based systems, increasing demand for technologically advanced devices, and change in consumer preference are some significant factors fueling market growth.

Competitive landscape of global Anything-as-a-Service market is quite fragmented with regional and global key players. They are often involved in various strategies including mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product launches or corporate deals to sustain their market position and expand their product portfolio.

Regional analysis provides insights into key trends and demands in each major country that can affect market growth in the region.

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The global market is further segmented into type and application:

The study objectives of global market research report:

• To analyze the global Anything-as-a-Service market on the basis of several business verticals such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities

• It offers detailed elaboration on the global competitive landscape

• To get an informative data of various leading key industries functioning across the global regions

• It offers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global Anything-as-a-Service market

• It offers all-inclusive information of global market along with its features, applications, challenges, threats, and opportunities

Service Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Storage

• Security

• Unified Communications

• Network

• Database

• Backend

• Others

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• IT and Telecom

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Others

Key questions addressed in the global Anything-as-a-Service market report:

• What revenue CAGR is the global Anything-as-a-Service market projected to register throughout the forecast period?

• Which leading companies are operating in the global Anything-as-a-Service market?

• Which region is expected to account for largest revenue growth over the forecast period?

• What are the key drivers that are expected to fuel the global market?

• What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Force analysis of the global Anything-as-a-Service market?

• What are the key restraints expected to hamper global market growth?

