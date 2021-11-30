Inter Berner Dubois to Launch AI-Powered Trading Platform in Q1 2022.
MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inter Berner Dubois announced today they will launch a cutting-edge AI-Powered trading platform, set for release at the start of fiscal 2022.
Inter Berner Dubois' latest trading platform will offer support across a broad range of digital channels, including smartphones, tablets, and browsers. The cross-channel experience will reduce friction for its clients and financial advisors resulting in more efficient operations.
"We are nearing the launch of our eagerly anticipated trading platform, which will offer fully digitized client onboarding, goal-based financial planning, advanced data analytics, and real-time collaboration between our clients and financial advisors. The platform is powered by AI components including machine learning and digital process automation, which will enhance client engagement and greatly improve our service offering," said Inter Berner Dubois’ Senior VP, David Churchill.
Utilizing the platform's analytics tools and intuitive dashboards, Inter Berner Dubois' financial advisors will gain insights into their clients' investment history, preferences, and lifestyle changes, enabling them to offer tailored recommendations that match the clients' current and future requirements.
"By providing our advisors the insights and data they require to understand and better serve the needs of our clients, we are certain of an improved client experience. The platform will simultaneously provide instant access to global markets as well as insight into technical and fundamental strategies, up-to-date market valuations, and other trading services, all of which will drive our business forward and achieve market prominence." Churchill continued.
The new trading platform will augment Inter Berner Dubois' service offering, allowing the business to scale, which is in line with the company's medium-term business plan to strengthen profitability across all its business units.
About Inter Berner Dubois
Inter Berner Dubois provides financial consulting solutions geared towards helping our clients making intelligent financial decisions that enable them to achieve all their life goals. For more information on our services please visit: www.ibd-credit.com/
Media Contact
Stephane Charbonneau | Chief of Research & Analysis
Tel: + 1-438-795-9370 | Web: www.idb-credit.com/
Email: stephane.charbonneau@ibd-credit.com
Address: 24F 500 Place d’Armes, Montreal, Quebec, H2Y 2W2, Canada.
