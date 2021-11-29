Fast Food and Quick Service Restaurant Market Overview, Driving Factors, Key Players and Growth Opportunities by 2021-26

Fast Food and Quick Service Restaurant Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Fast food and quick service restaurants market to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Fast Food and Quick Service Restaurant Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global fast food and quick service restaurant market reached a value of US$ 260 Billion in 2020. Fast food and quick service restaurants (QSRs) serve fast foods that are cooked and packed in advance. They are commonly a part of a franchise or a food chain, wherein standardized ingredients are available for food preparation. These types of restaurants have minimal table service and generally offer takeaway options. Some of the widely available foods and beverages in these restaurants include pizza, pasta, soft drinks, coffee, tea, juices and burgers

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the food and beverages industry. Along with this, the inflating disposable incomes, changing dietary patterns and the shifting lifestyle preferences of the masses are creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the hectic schedules and busy lifestyles led by the working professionals have resulted in a rise in the consumption of on-the-go food items, thereby providing an impetus to the market growth. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the increasing penetration of social media, easy food availability via online delivery options and innovative marketing strategies adopted by numerous players. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Fast food and quick service restaurants market to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Ark Restaurants Corp.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

Jack in The Box Inc.

Kotipizza Group Oyj (Orkla ASA)

McDonald's Corporation

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

The Wendy's Company

Yum Brands Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Business Model:

Independent

Chain and Franchise

Breakup by Cuisine:

American

Chinese

Italian

Mexican

Japanese

Turkish and Lebanese

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Burger and Sandwiches

Pizzas and Pastas

Drinks and Desserts

Chicken and Seafood

Others

Breakup by Service Type:

Online Service

Offline Service

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

