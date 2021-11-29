Derby Barracks/Suspicion of DUI Drugs #1, Negligent Operation, Cruelty to a Child, Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A504109

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice

STATION: VSP DERBY

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME:11/28/2021 @ 2256 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Suspicion of DUI Drugs #1, Negligent Operation, Cruelty to a Child, Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Ashton Chaske

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/28/2022 at approximately 2256 hours, Vermont State Troopers observed a single vehicle crash on US Route 5 in the Town of Derby. The vehicle was observed traveling in the wrong lane at a high rate of speed, almost striking the oncoming State Police cruiser. The operator was identified as Ashton Chaske, 25 of Derby, VT. Through investigation, Chaske had shown signs of impairment and was taken into custody and processed for suspicion of DUI drugs. Chaske was later released on a citation to appear in court to answer for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/15/2022 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans Court District

LODGED: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED