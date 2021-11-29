Derby Barracks/Suspicion of DUI Drugs #1, Negligent Operation, Cruelty to a Child, Excessive Speed
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 21A504109
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
STATION: VSP DERBY
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME:11/28/2021 @ 2256 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Derby, VT
VIOLATION: Suspicion of DUI Drugs #1, Negligent Operation, Cruelty to a Child, Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Ashton Chaske
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/28/2022 at approximately 2256 hours, Vermont State Troopers observed a single vehicle crash on US Route 5 in the Town of Derby. The vehicle was observed traveling in the wrong lane at a high rate of speed, almost striking the oncoming State Police cruiser. The operator was identified as Ashton Chaske, 25 of Derby, VT. Through investigation, Chaske had shown signs of impairment and was taken into custody and processed for suspicion of DUI drugs. Chaske was later released on a citation to appear in court to answer for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/15/2022 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans Court District
LODGED: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED