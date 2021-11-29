Superhydrophobic Coatings Market Size Worth USD 13.0 Million by 2028 With CAGR of 5.7% | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Superhydrophobic Coatings Market Size – USD 8.2 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.7%, Market Trends – Increased demand from the textile industry.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Superhydrophobic Coatings market is anticipated to reach USD 13.0 million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. One of the main issues driving the market for self-cleaning technology is the depletion of freshwater supplies. Superhydrophobic are entirely water-repellent, allowing dirt to slip off the surface at even minor elevation angles, making them suitable for solar panels and similar applications.

Another main driver for market growth is the expansion of the consumer electronics industry in developing economies and the resulting increase in demand for durable products with full waterproofing properties. These are also primarily used by leather and nonwoven textiles to provide customer comfort, thus eradicating the washing cycles.

In addition, major industries such as textiles and footwear are aggressively promoting and investing in superhydrophobic coatings to provide lasting waterproof properties. This, in effect, has made their products less susceptible to exposure to the moisture and subsequent corrosion degradation. In addition, the increasing need for self-cleaning technologies, particularly in the solar energy sector, to impart greater energy efficiency to panels over the forecast period is likely to be a major driving force in this area.

These coatings have significant advantages and functionalities, including water-repellant, de-icing, anti-fouling, anti-microbial, self-cleaning, and anti-corrosion properties. Nevertheless, under duress and under heavy load-bearing conditions, these coatings are susceptible to corrosion, deterioration, and wear off.

The bulk of global production is compensated by the anti-microbial. These coatings are experiencing a high demand from the medical sector for dermatologically safe, pathogen-resistant surgical instruments to be made, gowns, and gloves to be operated along with other products.

Key participants include P2i International Ltd, Lotus Leaf Inc., UltraTech International Inc., NEI Corporation, Hydrobead, NTT Advanced Technology, Aculon, United Protec, Pearl Nano, and DryWired, among

Rapid adoption of digital technologies to improve efficiency and production, prioritization of environment sustainability, enhancement of global supply chain, and rising import/export of chemicals and materials have significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Increasing demand for personal care and consumer products such as soaps and other materials, growing focus on the production of petrochemicals, increasing capital expenditures, and rising emphasis on decarbonization have further fueled the revenue growth of the materials and chemicals industry.

The report offers a key assessment of the major geographical regions in the Superhydrophobic Coatings market along with focus on factors such as regulatory framework, , manufacturing and product policies, cost analysis, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, trends, global revenue generation, and profit margins. It also provides statistical data about market share, market size, key drivers, and CAGR for the forecast period 2017-2027.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Growing demand for fully water-repellent technologies drives the growth of the consumer electronics and textile industries.

Developments in the field of nanotechnology build durable coatings with greater resistance to corrosion under durability, which in effect boosts their demand in industrial applications.

Carbon nanotubes were used as the leading raw materials and accounted for the bulk of the total volume. Lightweight properties, high tolerance to changes in temperature, and technical flexibility have driven growth in the segment in recent years.

Gel-based silica is likely to be experiencing substantial growth due to its economic viability and processability, owing to the high demand for waterproof consumer electronics, printed circuit boards, solar panels, flexible & other electronics, Gel-based silica was highly impregnated in the electrical & electronics industries.

The market is expected to increase in a strong CAGR between 2019 and 2027 in the medical & healthcare sector. The coatings make all touch surfaces extremely water-resistant, thereby reducing the risk of contamination or pathogenic agents.

In recent years, every major player in the industry has made heavy investments in R&D programs, which have helped to create many innovative products. Big companies aim to broaden their product range through fusions with small and medium-sized firms. Over the coming years, there is also an intense rivalry between the clubs.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Superhydrophobic Coatings market on the basis of Property, Raw Material, End-Use, and region:

Property Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Anti-Microbial

Anti-Icing/Wetting

Anti-Corrosion

Others

Raw Material Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Carbon Nanotubes

Silica Nanoparticles

Graphene

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Electrical & Electronics

Transportation & Allied Logistics

Medical

Optical

Textiles & Leather

Construction

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization or any query about the report contents, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

