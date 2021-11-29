Aviation Carbon Fiber Market Emerging Analysis, Future Growth and Business Opportunities 2030

Aviation carbon fiber market opportunity analysis & industry forecast 2021 to 2030. The global market segmented by raw material, type, application ,region.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation Carbon Fiber Market Outlook 2030 -

The composite form of carbon fiber finds uses in a wide variety of industries, such as wind energy, pipe and tank, sporting goods, marine, aerospace and defense, automotive, and civil engineering. Composite carbon fiber offers high strength, rigidity, and is extremely tensile. This product finds plentiful use in various end use industries, thanks to multiple benefits. On the other hand, utilization of continuous carbon fiber adds more tensile strength to a product as compared to other forms of carbon fiber products. Continuous carbon fiber also finds use in the 3D printing sector, thanks to its stiffness and strength. The utilization of carbon fiber in the manufacturing of aircraft also reduces maintenance costs. As fatigue and corrosion are the two most common problems that damage most metals. The Asia-Pacific region has the highest market share, globally, followed by North America. The region is also anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Air passenger traffic in the Asia-Pacific region is growing at a rapid pace, which has forced the airlines operating across Asia to increase their fleet size. This will result in airlines procuring new aircraft in the coming years, which is likely to generate demand for carbon fiber.

The key players analyzed in the report include DowAksa Advanced Composites Holding B.V., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, OJSC SvetlogorskKhimvolokno, SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Limited (Teijin), Toray Industries Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Solvay SA, and Hyosung Corporation.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak severely impacted the aviation sector on a global level, which, in turn, led to considerable drop in aviation sales and insufficiency of raw material. Covid-19 had a severe impact on the market owing to the complete standstill of the world transport, imports and exports. Due to the social distancing norms and lockdown restrictions worldwide, the research and production that goes into the carbon fiber market was hindered. The supply chain of most industries has been adversely affected due to the global lockdown, bans, and restrictions on travel and movement across the globe. The changing business environment and geopolitical scenario have caused the carbon fiber market to decline. The reduced production capacity and lower demand from major sectors have impacted many manufacturers, leading to lower demand for carbon fibers. The pandemic had a negative impact on the carbon fiber market size in the year 2020, a major deviation was noticed in the growth of carbon fiber manufacturers due to coronavirus. Carbon fiber is an evolving sector, which is hampered due to the ongoing pandemic, owing to which all type of production and installation activities across affected countries had been shut down & all operations were disrupted.

Top Impacting Factors

The growing aviation industry, development of new aircraft models, and need for manufacturing low-weight fuel-efficient aircraft that reduce emissions is driving the growth of the market.

High cost and non-reparable is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Advancements in additive manufacturing techniques, and increasing the carbon fiber usage in different components of an aircraft can be seen as an opportunity for the market investments.

The aviation carbon fiber market trends are as follows:

Demand for light weight aircraft

Weight is the most important parameter considered at every phase in the design and development of an aircraft. The low overall weight of an aircraft can result in less fuel consumption. Most of the commercial airlines operate at low-profit margins, and hence, prefer aircraft that are fuel efficient. There is high demand for PAN-based and pitch-based carbon fibers in commercial aircraft and satellite manufacturing. Owing to low weight and corrosion resistance, commercial aircraft manufacturers have high demand for PAN-based carbon fibers for next-generation aircraft. Next generation aircraft are more fuel efficient, owing to the use of advanced materials to develop the components, parts, and overall airframe, without compromising the strength and aerodynamics of an aircraft. Thus, the commercial fixed-wing aircraft segment is expected to dominate the market in the years to come.

