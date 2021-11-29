Beer Processing Market Projected to Shows Impressive Hike in Growth Rate by 2028

Beer Processing Market

The beer processing industry has also undergone several strategic initiatives that may demand the market in upcoming years.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing number of microbreweries and Brew Pubs, Continuous Innovations in the brewery equipment, increase in consumer inclinations for beer over other alcoholic beverages are key factors contributing to the growth during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Beer Processing Market was valued at USD 739.0 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 928.1 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8%. The method of making beer is known as brewing. Brewing beer is a topic to regulation and levy in developed countries, which from the late 19th century largely limited brewing to a commercial operation only. The factors which contribute towards the growth of its processing include the increasing number of microbreweries and brewpubs.

Several breweries such as Heineken, Greene King, AB InBev, and Budweiser have added their flagship products to their portfolios in low alcohol versions. Also, an increase in product innovations and development in the industry for brasseries have resulted in the growing number of manufacturers for modern and sustainable breweries. The growing consumer income has resulted in spiking up the expenditure spending, which boosts up the demand for a premium brand and expected to drive the industry in the forecasted time. The introduction of fresh ingredients and creative flavors such as mixing salty, fruity, and aroma sodas by various manufacturers have made it more appealing and grasping the attention of audiences.

Key participants include and Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Alfa Laval (Sweden), GEA Group (Germany), Krones Group (Germany), Paul Mueller (US), Praj Industries (India). The major players in the market include Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium), Carlsberg Group (Denmark), Heineken (Netherlands), Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd (Japan), Molson Coors Brewing Company (US), and Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd (China)

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Beer Processing market based on Brewery Type, Type, Price Category, Equipment Type, By Distribution Channel and region:

Brewery Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Macro brewery

• Craft Brewery

Beer Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Lager

• Ale & stout

• Specialty Drinks

• Low alcohol

Price Category (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Mainstream

• Discount

• Premium

• Super-Premium

Equipment Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Macro brewery Equipment

• Craft Brewery Equipment

Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Off-Trade/Off-Premise Channels

• On-Trade/On-Premise Channels

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Top Factor

The beer Processing market is growing at a CAGR of 3 % in North America followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. The increase in consumption of this drinks among the young population has bolstered the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

The Asia Pacific expected to account for 33% of the global industry. Developing nations such as China and India are likely to witness high growth

The rapid development of breweries in the United States has supported an increase in the development of alcoholic drink in the market across the region. According to Brewers Association, in the United States, there were around 7,450 breweries in 2020, and the number of breweries witnessed a growth rate of 12.8% from the period 2014-2020.

Key questions answered by the report

• What was the size of the beer processing market in 2020?

• What is the expected revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of the beer processing market over the forecast period?

• Which is a key factor expected to drive the adoption of beer processing?

• Which region is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the beer processing market?

• Which are the key companies operating in the global market?

