The demand for Sugarcane Fiber Bowls Market is raised In Coming Future - Eco-products, Ecoriti, Dine Earth, Natur-Tec

Sugarcane Fiber Bowls Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

POTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the name suggests, sugarcane fiber bowls are made from sugarcane, therefore they are highly renewable. Sugarcane fiber bowls are the best alternative to traditional plastic or polystyrene. These bowls are made from reclaimed and renewable material and are strong, and cut & grease resistant. Sugarcane fiber bowls are used globally to reduce methane emission and plastic waste because they are fully compostable.

As these bowls are stronger than the paper bowls, they make a great combination of performance and compostability. These bowls are highly durable and flexible because of the presence of starch components in the production. The feature of composting benefits the environment to a great extent as it helps in reducing the footprint on the environment.

The Asia-Pacific regions, due to the high population and consumption, account for the highest demand for the sugarcane fiber bowls. With India being the largest producer of these bowls. Rise in environmental concerns and surge in awareness about plastic hazards boost the growth of the global sugarcane fiber bowls growth.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Companies covered Eco-products, Ecoriti, Dine Earth, Natur-Tec, Green Paper Products, Green Good USA, Beijing Mercurius Technology, Natural Tableware, Green Home, Huhtamaki Group, and Vegware.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has hindered the growth of the sugarcane fiber bowls market.

Changes in customer sentiments are anticipated to affect the market for the sugarcane fiber bowls.

Safety concerns and the prevailing lockdown has stopped the customers from going out to eat or takeaway.

Restaurants, hotels, and food cafes are massively affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, and customers are preferring home-cooked meals over dining in at the restaurants.

However, due to online deliveries and the need for hygienic & easily disposable products, the demand for sugarcane fiber bowls is anticipated to experience growth.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Sugarcane fiber bowls are useful for many purposes, like serving hot and cold food and beverages, also these bowls are oven & freezer safe and microwavable, which increase their market demand globally.

Restaurants often provide food, or carter delivery in foam bowls that are hazardous for the environment, this drawback of the foam or plastic bowls has driven the demand for sugarcane fiber bowls. While the manufacturers are adapting to these bowls due to the easy availability of raw material, cost-effective production, and lower environmental impact. Also, sugarcane fiber bowls being 100% compostable can be used as organic compost, which fuels its market growth.

In addition to this, penetration of e-commerce, innovation in designs of bowls, development in machinery & equipment used for production, and government support to manufacturing eco-friendly products are few opportunities that will propel the market growth of the global sugarcane fiber bowls.

