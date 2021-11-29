Submit Release
Industrial Hemp Market Report 2021: Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Industrial Hemp Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global industrial hemp market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 18% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Industrial hemp represents a plant species of Cannabis sativa that is a rich source of oilseed, fiber, protein, essential fatty acids, vitamins, carbohydrates, etc. It is widely used to manage or treat several diseases, such as eczema, arthritis, high cholesterol, etc. Besides this, industrial hemp is also utilized to produce nutritional supplements, fabrics, textiles, paper, construction materials, personal care products, etc.

The escalating product demand for manufacturing dent-resistant and lightweight automobile bodies, coupled with the rapidly expanding automotive industry, is driving the industrial hemp market across the globe. Apart from this, the rising product requirement in the agriculture sector, where it assists in soil remediation, bio-absorption of heavy metals, weeding fields, etc., is further bolstering the market growth. Moreover, hemp fabrics are used to manufacture yarns and spun fibers, home furnishings, insulation materials, etc., which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, the growing adoption of industrial hemp for oil paints, printing inks, fuel, putty, chain-saw lubricants, coatings, etc., is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the relaxation of certain regulations by government bodies pertaining to industrial hemp production is leading to various lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, thereby augmenting the global market. In the coming years, the elevating incidences of epilepsy and other sleep disorders, along with the increasing consumption of hemp-based products owing to their health benefits, are expected to fuel the industrial hemp market. 

Industrial Hemp Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global industrial hemp market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Aurora Cannabis
Boring Hemp Company
Ecofibre Limited
Hemp Inc
HempFlax Group B.V.
Hempro International GmbH
MH medical hemp GmbH
Parkland Industrial Hemp Growers Co-op. Ltd.
South Hemp Tecno srl
Valley Bio Limited

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global industrial hemp market on the basis of type, source, application and region.

Breakup by Type:

Hemp Seed
Hemp Oil
Hemp Fiber
Others

Breakup by Source:

Conventional
Organic

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages
Textiles
Personal Care Products
Pharmaceuticals
Others

Breakup by Region:

North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:            

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

