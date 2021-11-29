Industrial Hemp Market Report 2021: Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Industrial Hemp Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global industrial hemp market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 18% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Industrial hemp represents a plant species of Cannabis sativa that is a rich source of oilseed, fiber, protein, essential fatty acids, vitamins, carbohydrates, etc. It is widely used to manage or treat several diseases, such as eczema, arthritis, high cholesterol, etc. Besides this, industrial hemp is also utilized to produce nutritional supplements, fabrics, textiles, paper, construction materials, personal care products, etc.

The escalating product demand for manufacturing dent-resistant and lightweight automobile bodies, coupled with the rapidly expanding automotive industry, is driving the industrial hemp market across the globe. Apart from this, the rising product requirement in the agriculture sector, where it assists in soil remediation, bio-absorption of heavy metals, weeding fields, etc., is further bolstering the market growth. Moreover, hemp fabrics are used to manufacture yarns and spun fibers, home furnishings, insulation materials, etc., which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, the growing adoption of industrial hemp for oil paints, printing inks, fuel, putty, chain-saw lubricants, coatings, etc., is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the relaxation of certain regulations by government bodies pertaining to industrial hemp production is leading to various lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, thereby augmenting the global market. In the coming years, the elevating incidences of epilepsy and other sleep disorders, along with the increasing consumption of hemp-based products owing to their health benefits, are expected to fuel the industrial hemp market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global industrial hemp market on the basis of type, source, application and region.

Breakup by Type:

Hemp Seed

Hemp Oil

Hemp Fiber

Others

Breakup by Source:

Conventional

Organic

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Textiles

Personal Care Products

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

