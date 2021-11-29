Engine Brake Market Outlook 2028: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

Reports And Data

The engine brake market is projected to grow at a rate of 6.8% in terms of value, from 2020 to reach USD 2.05 Billion by 2028

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global engine brake market is expected to reach USD 2.05 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Engine brakes are a highly cost-effective system that helps the vehicle owner for the long-term profit. The engine brake decreases the effort needed by the primary friction brakes, which improves the lifespan of the elemental friction brake pads or shoes. This, in turn, enhances the replacement interval of primary brake components. The growth in the automotive industry contributes to the increasing demand globally. Factors leading to the growth of the market is the rising awareness of safety measures and approving government regulation which supports manufacturers to invest in better technologies of engine brakes.

Additionally, the increasing number of road accidents has raised the concern for road safety and stimulated the development of an advanced braking system which is anticipated to stimulate market demand in the forecast period. Road safety remains the elemental concern of all manufactures and is expected to open new opportunities in the market. Advancements and developments in the braking mechanisms due to the increasing demand for safety and security of the vehicle is further expected to boost the market growth in the future. Governments across the globe have prohibited the application of engine brakes by the vehicles, to reduce the noise pollution levels, which may create hindrances in the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Typically, research shows that the decibel level to be the same as that of a giant lawnmower, which can be very disruptive to local communities.

Get a Sample Copy of the Engine Brake Market Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/963

List of Top Key Players in Engine Brake Market Report are

WABCO Vehicle Control Systems, AISIN SEIKO Co., MAN SE, Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA, Robert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Jacobs Vehicle Systems, Inc., SORL Auto Parts, Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Telma SA Auto Parts, Inc., and Pacbrake Company among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Based on vehicle type, global engine brake market is segmented into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. In 2018, the passenger vehicle market accounted for the largest share of 69.9% of global engine brake market.

• The compression release brake segment held the largest market share of 59.9% in 2018 and is estimated to experience the growth rate of 7.1% in the period 2019-2028. The exhaust brake segment generated a revenue of USD 408.4 million in 2018, which is 11.6% over the revenue generation in the previous year.

• Asia Pacific region dominated the market in with around 45% of the market share in 2018 and is forecasted to witness the fastest growth rate of 7.5% in the forecast period.

• The passenger Type vehicle in India is estimated to reach USD 83.5 million by 2028 and is expected to grow at the highest rate of 8.3% during the forecast period. This segment is increasing as they provide better value for money corresponded to SUVs and sedans.

• In February 2019, Jacobs Vehicle Systems launched a compression release engine brake for the all-new 2020 Hino XL Series Truck.

• In September 2018, WABCO inaugurated of a new advanced production base in Rayong, Thailand, to support increased local demand for braking systems from major commercial vehicle manufacturers.

Download Summary@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/963

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2028

Chapter 3. Engine Brake Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

3.1. Engine Brakes Segmentation Analysis

3.2. Engine Brake Market Value Chain Analysis, 2018 - 2028

3.3. Engine Brake Market Impact Analysis

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1. Highly cost-effective braking system

3.3.1.2. Improved braking mechanism

3.3.1.3. Expansion of automotive industry

3.3.1.4. Growth in end user sectors

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3.2.1. Stringent government regulations in several countries

3.3.2.2. Engine damage due to engine braking in two-stroke engines

3.3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.3.1. The rise in production of commercial vehicles

3.3.3.2. Growth in industrialization sector

3.4. Industry analysis - Porter's

3.5. Industry analysis - PESTEL

3.6. Engine Brakes Competitive scenario, 2018

Chapter 4. Engine Brake Market by Vehicle types Insights & Trends

4.1. Vehicle types dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2028

4.2. Passenger Vehicles

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2028 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by Region, 2018 – 2028 (USD Million)

4.2.3. Hatchback cars

4.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2028 (USD Million)

4.2.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by Region, 2018 – 2028 (USD Million)

4.2.4. Sedans

4.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2028 (USD Million)

4.2.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by Region, 2018 – 2028 (USD Million)

4.2.5. Multi - purpose vehicles (MPVs)

4.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2028 (USD Million)

4.2.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by Region, 2018 – 2028 (USD Million)

Enquire before purchasing this report https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/963

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global engine brake market on the basis of vehicle type, product, engine, transmission type, and region:

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Passenger Cars

• Hatchback cars

• Sedans

• MPVs

• SUVs

• Commercial Vehicles

• LCV

• HCV

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Exhaust Brake

• Compression Brake

Engine Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Gasoline Engine

• Diesel Engine

Transmission Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Manual transmission

• Automatic transmission

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• North America

• U.S.

• Europe

• UK

• France

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Latin America

• Brazil

• MEA

Key Questions Answered in the Report –

• Who are the global industry players of the Engine Brake and what is their market share, net worth, sales, competitive landscape, SWOT analysis and post Covid-19 strategies?

• What are the prime drivers, growth/decline factors and difficulties of the Engine Brake?

• How is the Engine Brake industry expected to emerge through the pandemic and through the forecasted period of 2028?

• What are the supply patterns across the various regions mentioned in the Engine Brake research report?

• Is there been a change in the regulatory policy framework after the Covid – 19 situations?

• Which are the prime areas of applications and product type that are going to expect a surge in the demand during the forecast period 2028?

Request For Customization@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/963

Browse Our Related Reports:

Automotive Decorative Film Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/global-automotive-decorative-film-market

Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-diesel-particulate-filter-market

Automotive Plastic Fasteners Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-plastic-fasteners-market

About us:

Reports and Data is a research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.