Functional Food Ingredients Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Functional Food Ingredients Market

Functional foods offer enhanced benefits beyond their fundamental nutritional value.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing preference to and consumption of nutritious convenience food and fortified foods, growth in health awareness among consumers leading to increased consumption of healthier diets, growth in incidences of chronic diseases are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Functional Food Ingredients market during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Functional Food Ingredients Market was valued at USD 68.45 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 113.01 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4%. Functional foods offer enhanced benefits beyond their fundamental nutritional value. They encompass an extensive range of products. Some products are generated around an ingredient, for example, foods containing probiotics, prebiotics, or plant stanols and sterols. Other foodstuffs or drinks can be fortified with a nutrient that would not usually be present to any great extent (for instance, folic acid fortified bread or breakfast cereals).

Download Report Sample Copy: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2027

Functional foods and drinks provide vast benefits in health terms. A large number of adults use such kinds of foods and beverages products for a variety of fitness-related concerns, including high cholesterol, obesity, high blood pressure, and heart condition. Brands that incorporate ingredients that address those issues have a high likelihood of capturing consumers’ attention. Consumers forego some taste for nutritional value, but there’s still a high taste threshold that consumers don’t cross, no matter the benefits a product offers. Thus, maintaining the taste with nutritional benefits is a challenge to the market.

The global Functional Food Ingredients market is remarkably fragmented with major players like DowDuPont (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Arla Foods (Denmark), BASF SE (Germany), Cargill (US), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Amway, Kerry Group PLC., Nestle, Standard Functional Foods Group Inc. among others that collectively constitute a competitive market.

Report for Customization: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2027

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Functional Food Ingredients market on the basis of type, source, application and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue in Billion USD; 2016–2026)

• Probiotics

• Proteins & amino acids

• Phytochemical & plant extracts

• Prebiotics

• Fibers & specialty carbohydrates

• Omega-3 fatty acids

• Carotenoids

• Vitamins

• Minerals

Source Outlook (Revenue in Billion USD; 2016–2026)

• Natural

o Animal

o Microbial

o Plant

• Synthetic

Application Outlook (Revenue in Billion USD; 2016–2026)

• Food

• Beverages

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Billion USD; 2016–2026)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Check Discount on the Report Click Here: https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2027

Key questions answered by the report

• What was the size of the functional food ingredients market in 2020?

• What is the expected revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of the functional food ingredients market over the forecast period?

• Which is a key factor expected to drive the adoption of functional food ingredients?

• Which region is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the functional food ingredients market?

• Which are the key companies operating in the global market?

Source: https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-functional-food-ingredients-market

Browse More Report

Processed Meat Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/processed-meat-market

Agricultural Pheromones Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/agricultural-pheromones-market

Nutrigenomics Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nutrigenomics-market

Feed Additives Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/feed-additives-market

Feed Acidulants Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/feed-acidulants-market