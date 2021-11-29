North America Cold Chain Market Size 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Cold Chain Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the North America cold chain Market reached a value of US$ 59.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-cold-chain-market/requestsample

A cold chain refers to a temperature-controlled supply chain that ensures the safety and quality of perishable products from the point of origin to transportation, unloading, and distribution. It comprises refrigerated production, storage, and distributed activities that are supported by data logging equipment to ensure the optimum temperature range. Cold chain is adopted to preserve the shelf life of frozen food, agricultural produce, and pharmaceutical and seafood products, as they are more susceptible to develop microbial growth and textural degradation.

The North America cold chain market is majorly being driven by the rising prevalence of several lifestyle disorders, which is catalyzing the demand for high protein and dairy products, such as meat, fruits, vegetables, and seafood. Moreover, the introduction of connected devices, along with the rapid automation of refrigerated warehouses, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, several efforts undertaken by the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) to expand export activities are further catalyzing the market growth. The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has increased the healthcare dependency on cold chain for storing vaccines and clinical trial materials, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

North America Cold Chain Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the north america cold chain market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Americold Logistics

Lineage Logistics

United States Cold Storage Inc.

Versacold Logistics Services

Agro Merchants Group

Interstate Warehousing, Inc

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the north america cold chain market on the basis of service type, temperature, end user and country.

Breakup by Service Type:

Refrigerated Storage

Refrigerated Transport

Breakup by Temperature:

Chilled

Frozen

Breakup by End User:

Meat and Seafood

Dairy and Frozen Products

Fruits and Vegetables

Bakery and Confectionery

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-cold-chain-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Scandinavia Car Rental Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/scandinavia-car-rental-market

Saudi Arabia PPR Pipes Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-ppr-pipes-market

Saudi Arabia LED Lights Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-led-lights-market

Instant Coffee Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/instant-coffee-processing-plant

Jewellery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/jewellery-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.