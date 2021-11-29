Cyber Security Market to Hit USD 366.10 Billion by 2028; Increasing Ecommerce Platform to Favor Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Companies Profiled in Cyber Security Market Research Report are Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Fortinet, Inc., Proofpoint, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Zscaler, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies, Sophos Ltd., BAE System, Kaspersky Lab, SonicWall, Tenable Network Security, Karamba Security, Cyberark, F-Secure Corporation

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Cyber Security Market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 366.10 billion in 2028 while exhibiting an impressive CAGR of 12.0% between 2021 and 2028. Fortune Business Insights published this information in its latest report, titled, “Cyber Security Market, 2021-2028.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 153.16 billion in 2020 and is projected to experience exponential growth in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as the increasing demand for online shopping that is likely to boost the demand for e-commerce platforms worldwide.





IBM Corporation Launches IBM Security X-Force amid COVID-19

The demand for cyber security solutions has soared amid the COVID-19 pandemic across sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and government. The increasing traffic online due to increasing demand for telehealth and online facilities is expected to favor the market’s demand. Moreover, several key players are focused on launching innovative products worldwide. For instance, in December 2020, IBM Corporation introduced the IBM Security X-Force, an intelligence task force to detect cyber-attacks.

Market Segmentation:

We have segmented the global market based on component, deployment type, enterprise size, industry, and region. On the basis of the component, the market is segregated into solutions and services. Based on deployment type, the market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premise. Additionally, based on enterprise size, the market is divided into small & medium enterprises, and large enterprises. On the basis of industry, the market is categorized into BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Travel and Transportation, Energy and Utilities and Others. Moreover, based on industry, the BFSI segment is anticipated to showcase considerable growth owing to the increasing demand for network security solutions across banking, financial, and insurance sectors to protect confidential data. The segment held a cyber-security market share of about 19.5% in 2020.





Lastly, based on region, the market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

What does the Report Include?

The global market for cyber security report includes in-depth analysis on the leading regions to offer a better understanding for the user. In addition to this, the report provides valuable insights into the latest industry growth trends and efficiently analyzes technologies that are being deployed worldwide. It further offers some drivers and restraints helping the reader gain in-depth knowledge about the market by adopting several research methodologies.

Increasing Number of E-commerce Platforms to Surge Demand

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, the third quarter sales of e-commerce platforms in 2020 increased by about 36.7 percent compared to the same period in 2019. Additionally, it accounted for over 14.3% of total sales worldwide. The increasing demand for online shopping has led the emergence of several online platforms offering their services to customers. The increasing number of e-commerce platforms is propelling the adoption of advanced cyber security solutions globally. This is expected to contribute to the global cyber security market growth in the forthcoming years.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America – The region stood at USD 61.93 billion in 2020 and is expected to hold the highest position in the global market. This is attributable to the increasing number of eCommerce platforms in countries such as the U.S. that is expected to boost the demand for advanced cyber security solutions in the region.

Europe – The market in the region is expected to experience significant growth backed by the increasing number of projects and the growing investment by major companies in the development of advanced IT security solutions in the region between 2021 and 2028.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Product Launch by Eminent Companies to Intensify the Industry Competition

The global market for cyber security comprises small, medium, and large companies focusing on developing advanced IT security solutions to cater to the growing industrial demand. Additionally, other key players are adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, and partnership to maintain their presence in the global marketplace.

Industry Development:

September 2020 - Bharti Airtel Ltd. announced the launch of a suite of internet security solutions for small and medium enterprises. The company has invested about USD 14.2 million for developing advanced solutions to assist SMEs in adopting cloud platforms and other technologies.

Bharti Airtel Ltd. announced the launch of a suite of internet security solutions for small and medium enterprises. The company has invested about USD 14.2 million for developing advanced solutions to assist SMEs in adopting cloud platforms and other technologies. July 2020 – Quick Heal Technologies introduced advanced network security solutions for their digital customers. The solution provides a secure platform for safeguarding consumer devices, digital identities, and personal data.





