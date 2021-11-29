Heather Crimmins Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BATAVIA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divorce is one of the most emotionally difficult life events a person can go through. This is why many people are turning to Certified Divorce Coaches (CDC) like Heather Crimmins.

Heather Crimmins is a CDC who believes with proper guidance divorce can also end up being a precious gift.

“Unfortunately divorce is a bit of an epidemic, and it can be an overwhelming nightmare because most people do not know where to start. You can find your emotions getting hijacked in the complex process,” says Heather. “I want to help people demystify the process and help them pave the road for a much smoother journey. It can actually be a fluid process, saving time and saving money when a CDC enters the process.”

Heather herself has been divorced twice. She was not aware divorce coaching existed until four years ago, when she went to contact her attorney from her first divorce 15 years prior. While he no longer worked at the firm, Heather saw they had a certified divorce coach on staff.

“I thought, ‘What on earth is that?’” recalls Heather.

It turns out it was something she had already been doing unprofessionally for decades. Once she had done her research and connected with Co-Founder and President of the professional standard in the industry, she realized her decades of informal coaching with family and friends had prepared her for this career opportunity.

Today, Heather’s goal is to help clients gain much needed traction out of the ditch of divorce and shepherd them toward their best possible outcome.

“Every divorce is like a snowflake or a fingerprint. Every single one is different,” says Heather. “Shepherd is an interesting metaphor. An expert CDC will ask the right questions and be a patient listener to allow a client to eventually self-discover their best path to the other side.”

A CDC can be used at any time along the divorce process. It would be best at the start yet one can be brought in at any time; especially to help alleviate the contention and present credible cases to the court at each milestone of the process. This helps the efficiency of the case and saves clients time and money in the long run.

Contrary to popular belief, most divorce attorneys prefer a fluid process; divorce coaches deliver a stable and organized client.

Heather allows her clients the safe space to talk through a litany of emotions and questions that bubble up when in the thick of it. Clients can move more easily through the process and be proud of their behavior through the tumult.

“I just have the willingness and the passion to help people help themselves,” says Heather. “It's truly beautiful and an honor to witness their transformation.”

