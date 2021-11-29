Casino Gaming Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2027

Casino Gaming Equipment Market

The global casino gaming equipment market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Casino Gaming Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global casino gaming equipment market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Casino gaming equipment refer to the gaming machines and tools used for gambling and to ensure transparency in casino operations. They include roulette wheels, gaming tables, shuffle machines, player tracking systems, slot machines, video poker machines, video lottery terminals, etc. Casino gaming equipment are used for playing poker, big six-wheel, baccarat, blackjack, craps, five-card draws, etc. They provide enhanced profitability, convenience, safety, cost-effectiveness, etc., and are also utilized for analyzing player behavior and authenticating currency notes. Casino gaming equipment are widely used in malls, casinos, gaming arenas, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The expanding commercial casino sector across the globe is one of the key factors driving the casino gaming equipment market. Additionally, the shifting preferences among consumers from traditional casino tables to electronic gaming tables are further catalyzing the market growth. In line with this, the inflating need to provide an exciting live stadium environment, control the gaming speed, safeguard the player from betting frauds, etc., during electronic games is augmenting the global market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT) technologies by smart casinos is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the growing requirement to maintain the transparency of gambling activities and provide an immersive experience to the players is also positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the elevating liberalization trends and the rising cultural acceptance of gambling and casinos across countries are anticipated to fuel the casino gaming equipment market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Abbiati Casino Equipment S.r.l.

• AGS LLC

• Aristocrat Leisure Limited

• Cammegh

• Euro Games Technology OOD

• Everi Holdings Inc.

• Incredible Technologies Inc.

• International Game Technology PLC

• Jackpot Digital Inc.

• Konami Holdings Corporation

• Novomatic

• Scientific Games Corporation

• TCS John Huxley Ltd.

Casino Gaming Equipment Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, installation, mode of operation and end use industry.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Slot Machines

• Video Lottery Terminal

• Video Poker Machines

• Others

Breakup by Installation:

• Installed Inside Casino

• Installed Outside Casino

Breakup by Mode of Operation:

• Floor Mounted

• Portable

Breakup by End User:

• Casinos

• Malls

• Leisure Centers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

