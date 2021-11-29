Forecast Says, Miami Luxury Home Prices Will Increase by 10% in 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami will see the highest growth in luxury home prices than any other city in the World according to Knight Frank in their 2022 forecast released on Monday.
“The reason for this primarily stems from Florida’s low tax environment, Miami’s competitive prices compared to New York and Los Angeles. Warm climate, and more political freedoms”, says Maria Kuzina, Broker of Miami Luxury Real Estate LLC.
Other factors include lack of inventory, demand from domestic buyers relocating to Miami from LA, NY, and other major US metropolitan cities. Also, demand from International Buyers seeking to shelter their money from the instability of their local currency, and a host of geopolitical influences wreaking havoc on many world economies.
Miami is the playground for a lot of high-net-worth individuals. They either have their primary, second or third home there. Being the center of the crypto world with Bitcoin 2022, major Art Scene with Art Basel. A base for Formula 1 (with a 10-year contract), coupled with becoming a major center for entrepreneurship, high tech, sports, boating, nightlife, and many other achievements recently has catapulted Miami into top cities in the world.
Miami Luxury RE LLC specializes in High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs) purchasing luxury houses, and luxury condos in Greater Miami.
Maria Kuzina of Miami Luxury Real Estate says, “Our clients purchase primarily in the $2-$50 million range. We are currently working with several International HNWIs that are looking to purchase Penthouse in Miami in the $10-$50 million range. We also specialize in working with celebrities, and sports professionals.”
“What separates MLRE from others is our attention to detail, superb negotiating skills for buyers/sellers, and handling our clients with white gloves. Also, a professional network of lawyers, accountants, and other services catering to the HNWI. Our work ethic and professionalism are unparalleled,” says Kuzina.
MLRE is also currently representing several buyers and sellers on Fisher Island and Sunny Isles Beach in the $5-$38 million range.
Miami Luxury Real Estate LLC also specializes in pre-construction branded projects with preferential pricing and selection for their clients. MLRE is an official authorized preferred seller of all the branded real estate projects in Miami, has one of the most extensive websites for Luxury Real Estate in Miami - www.miamiluxuryrealestates.com. For all your Luxury Real Estate buying and selling needs, please call Maria Kuzina, Miami Luxury RE LLC, +1-855-75-MIAMI (64264), or visit our website at www.miamiluxuryrealestates.com
Maria Kuzina
