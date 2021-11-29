Acoustic Insulation Market Size, Share & Global Industry Analysis by 2022 | Covid-19 Impact With Key Players

Increase in health concerns towards noise pollution, stringent noise pollution standards, rise in construction industry, and energy efficiency drives the market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soundproofing and acoustic insulation materials are used either for noise reduction or noise absorption. Acoustic design is a complex facet of architecture and construction, and it is utilized to manufacture acoustic insulation systems to achieve the proper acoustic quality of the buildings. Insulation prevents the transmission of airborne and structural noises between different rooms in a building.

The global acoustic insulation market was estimated to be $9,878 million in 2015. The market is driven by the increase in health concerns towards noise pollution, rise in stringent noise pollution standards, growth in the construction industry, and energy efficiency advantages provided by insulation materials. The acoustic insulation market growth is restrained by low awareness of the importance of acoustics in emerging countries and the slowdown of the construction sector in Europe.

The global acoustic insulation market is expected to reach $14,633 million by 2022, according to new research published by Allied Market Research. The plastic foam material is estimated to dominate the market from 2015 to 2022. Region-wise, Europe led the market, accounting for around 35% share of the global market in 2015. The plastic foam material is estimated to dominate the market from 2015 to 2022. Region-wise, Europe led the market, accounting for around 35% share of the global market in 2015.

Key Players

Johns Manville

Rockwool International A/S

Owens Corning

Fletcher Insulation

Knauf Gips KG

Trelleborg AB

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Paroc Group Oy

Armacell GmbH

BASF SE

Key Benefits for the Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global acoustic insulation market share, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and acoustic insulation market opportunities with detailed impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces Model illustrates the competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, the strength of the buyers, and the strength of the suppliers operating in the market.

The value chain analysis signifies the key intermediaries involved and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2014 to 2022 is provided to elaborate on the market potential.

Key Market Segments

By Material Type

Stone Wool

Glass Wool

Plastic Foam

Others

By End-users

Building & Construction

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Transportation

Automotive

Aerospace

Marine

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

