Robot End Effector Market Growing at a CAGR of 16.9% to Reach $ 15,623.0 Million by 2030

The major driving factor of the global robot end effector market is increase in application of collaborative robots.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the robot end-effector market is majorly driven by rising in the adoption of automation in industrial manufacturing. In addition, robot end effectors majorly find their application in the automobile industry; thus, expansion of the automotive industry is expected to boost the growth of the robot effector market. Moreover, robot end effectors are majorly used for handling operations in the majority of industries. Asia-Pacific dominated the robot end-effector market in 2020, owing to the presence of large-scale production facilities in countries such as China and India.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Robot End Effector Market by Type, Application, End-User, and Robot Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the robot end-effector market was valued at $3.3 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $ 15.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Robot end-effectors are also known as tooltips, robotic accessories, robot tools, end-of-arm tooling (EOA), robotic peripherals, or end-of-arm devices. These tools are equipped on the tip of the robot arm and respond to the operations that are carried out by the robotic arm. The robotic arm can be a gripper, sensor, or process tool. The robot end-effector can be used with the robot that carries out operations such as assembling, material handling, and similar tasks.

The increase in the adoption of collaborative robots in the industries has significantly boosted the demand for robot end effectors. In addition, the adoption of automation in manufacturing and logistic industries has helped to carry out operations at a faster rate and with higher accuracy with the help of robot end effectors. Thus, all these factors collectively are anticipated to notably contribute toward the growth of the global robot end-effector market during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to halting in logistic and manufacturing activities across the globe, which, in turn, has led to the interruption of the supply chain, thereby hindering the growth of the robot end-effector market. However, this situation is expected to improve as the government has started relaxing norms around the world for resuming business activities.

Top Leading Players

ABB

Destaco (Dover Corporation)

Kuka AG

Millibar, Inc.

Piab AB

Robotiq

Schmalz

Toyota Industries Corporation (Bastian Solutions, LLC)

Weiss Robotics GmbH & Co. KG

Zimmer Group

