Handheld Travel Currency/Metric Converter with Instant Display Announced
Handheld device shows instant results for travel currencies plus seven metric conversions.
With immediate display of exchange rates and metric conversions, the Instant Converter simplifies making informed purchases when traveling outside of the US.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the pleasures of international travel is shopping for treasures, clothing, and souvenirs, but quickly calculating foreign currency can be confusing. Of course, one can “guestimate” and risk making a costly error. The “Instant Converter” from Travelwares.com takes on the task of simplifying conversions.
— Morrie Goldman
What makes this converter unique is that while typing in a foreign currency amount, the price in dollars is instantly displayed on a second line of the LCD display. There’s no need to press a “convert” button, so there’s no chance of hitting some other function by accident.
It’s easy to use and fast. Just preload the current exchange rates (for example, between dollars and another currency) and it’s ready to help shop smarter. The Instant Converter remembers the rate until changed. For multi-country trips, change the conversion at any time. Also calculate tax rates or dining tips.
Other foreign conversions are just as easy. Quickly convert between miles to km, feet to meters, F to C, and pounds to kg (eight conversions in all). The converter is superior to using a travel app on a smartphone, which may need an Internet connection, be interrupted by ads, and even create privacy concerns. It also avoids exposing expensive smartphone to pickpocket thieves in busy markets. And it's faster to use than calling up an app each time a purchase is considered.
The Instant Converter has a quality high-tech design with an aluminum finish. It measures 4-1/2” x 2-1/2” x ½”. The $19.95 price includes free shipping. (Model TCA-2212)
Available at Travelwares.com. (Box 59387, Chicago, IL 60659. Email: info@travelwares.com)
###
Morrie Goldman
Just Imagine Inc
+1 847-673-8282
email us here