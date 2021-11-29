Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market Sales is Expected to Reach $11.53 Billion by 2028 | Upcoming Trends Analysis

Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market Trends

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published latest report, titled, “Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market by Density (2GB–4GB, 8GB–16GB, 32GB–64GB, and 128GB-256GB), Application (Smartphones, Digital Cameras, GPS Systems, Medical Devices, and Others), and End User (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Healthcare, Public, IT & Telecom, and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028.” According to a report, the global embedded multimedia card (eMMC) industry size was $9.30 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $11.53 billion by 2028, to register a CAGR of 3.30% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market, followed by North America and Europe.

According to the insights of CXOs of leading companies, the embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market poses a steady future for market players. In the current business scenario, there is an upsurge in the adoption of eMMC products across various end users including, IT & telecom, automotive, industrial, healthcare, and others.

High adoption of mobile computing & automotive electronic devices have revolutionized the embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market. Growing need for storage devices is expected to boost the adoption of eMMC products across various verticals.

The global Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market report provides an in-depth study of the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the current market scenario. The report also focuses on the subjective aspect of the industry. Furthermore, the Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market takes in the key findings, in regards to market overview and investment opportunities. At the same time, the report also encompasses the competitive landscape including comprehensive profiles of the major frontrunners in the industry.

The leading players are considered based on their revenue size, product portfolio, market share, key marketing stratagems, and overall contribution to the market growth.

Major players profiled in the report are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Western Digital Corporation (U.S.), SK Hynix Inc. (South Korea), Phison Electronics Corporation (Taiwan), Greenliant Systems Inc. (U.S.), Kingston Technology Company Inc. (U.S.), Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (U.S.), Transcend Information, Inc. (Taiwan), and Toshiba Corporation (Japan).

The global Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market share is analyzed on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. By region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The region across North America is classified into the U.S, Canada, and Mexico. Europe includes countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe. At the same time, Asia-Pacific covers countries such as Japan, China, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Finally, LAMEA is segmented into Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa

COVID-19 impact analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market growth. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market sales. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

Major Inclusions-

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market Growth

