Prosecco Zero to sponsor debut of MORPHEW Genesis NFT Collection at Art Week Miami

Prosecco Zero will showcase their brut and rose proseccos at the launch events for MORPHEW Genesis NFT Collection beginning November 30th at Faena Bazaar Miami

As a startup that is Italy born, but Miami-raised, we’re thrilled to be celebrating this unprecedented event with MORPHEW in our hometown - especially during Art Miami” — Ervin Machado, Co-Founder & CEO, Prosecco Zero

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At this year’s much anticipated return of Art Week Miami, Prosecco Zero will be showcasing their new brut and rose proseccos at the launch events surrounding the MORPHEW Genesis NFT Collection beginning Tuesday, November 30th at 12noon/ET at the Faena Bazaar Curio (3400 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140)

“We are thrilled to be part of this exciting, first of its kind fashion NFT launch with MORPHEW,” states Ervin Machado, Co-Founder & CEO, Prosecco Zero. “As a startup that is Italy born, but Miami-raised, we’re thrilled to be celebrating this unprecedented event in our hometown and during Art Miami.”

Most Proseccos have between 20-25 grams of sugar per liter, while Prosecco Zero has less than 3. Furtehrmore, the brand was awarded a 96 rating by Wine World Tribune, its highest-ever given to a Prosecco. This makes the brand the world’s lowest-sugar and highest rated, which is a perfect pairing for high-end fashion and couture collections

MORPHEW is known for their one-of-a-kind rarities from the high-end fashion and couture worlds. Their MORPHEW Genesis NFT Collection will offer physical and digital representations of pieces worn by Shakira, Grimes, Doja Cat, Selena Gomez, and Madonna, including the MORPHEW VINTAGE she wore for the November 2021 issue of Rolling Stone, in addition to archival pieces from Norma Kamali and Jean Charles De Castelbajac.

“What we are offering is truly ground-breaking,” states Jason Lyon, Fashion Designer, and co-owner MORPHEW. “We are pairing the physical (garment) with its digital version allowing for exhibition and preservation of these historic pieces, in the same way that art is collected and exhibited.”

NFT’s have quickly become part of consumer behavior overall and with the MORPHEW Genesis NFT Collection offering they (consumers) can not only buy the physical and digital items in the fashion space, but to also have unique and ‘1 of 1’ certificates of ownership which adds a level of exclusivity that has always worked well for collectors.

"We are very happy to have Prosecco Zero at our events,” states Bridgette Morphew, Founder, MORPHEW. “It’s a delicious drink, and pairs perfectly with our brand and our customers, who demand the highest quality and really appreciate the low sugar content.”

The garments in the MORPHEW Genesis NFT Collection auction will be accessed through the TECTYLE website, which is supported on Rarible (an Ethereum-based platform that facilitates the creation, sale, and purchase of ownership rights to digital works of art via non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The bidding will open on Tuesday, November 30 at 12PM/EST to accommodate a global audience. An in-store event will begin on the same date, beginning at 5PM/ET at MORPHEW®️ Miami located at the Faena Bazaar.

The auction will conclude, and the winners will be announced on Sunday, December 5th at 7PM/EST. The winning bidders will own the physical garment, along with the NFT digitally preserved asset.

EDM Prosecco Zero was born of a fruitful partnership between Ervin Machado, a revered sommelier, beverage director and entrepreneur, and Peninsola Wines, one of Italy’s most celebrated winemakers. The team collaborated on a unique formula combining rich history and tradition of quality, with a novel fermentation approach to keep sugar content extremely low and your enjoyment guilt-free. www.proseccozero.com

MORPHEW, trusted tastemakers since 2013, is an inspirational lifestyle brand collecting the rarest pieces of fashion’s most iconic moments from around the globe, all sourced with any eye towards modern trends. Long known as the “insider’s insider” and regarded as the perennial industry darling and go to resource for film, television, celebrities, and stylists.

MORPHEW COLLECTION is concepted and created by lauded American fashion designer, Jason Lyon. His pieces are made entirely by hand in the MORPHEW'S NYC Atelier from rare antique and vintage materials sourced from around the globe. The carefully selected sustainable vintage materials represent over a century of design. Many of the rich textiles used are one of a kind and no longer manufactured. Lyon carefully crafts each piece to preserve the hours of hand work and artisanal techniques of the materials, while creating a contemporary couture design and fit.

MORPHEW VINTAGE represents the finest collection of investment vintage fashion. Sourced globally, the collection dates back to the early 1900’s. Each piece is selected with both quality and rarity in mind. MORPHEW assures that from rare Victorian laces to the most coveted designer collections, each piece authentic, well-documented, immaculately cared for and represents an important and valuable moment of fashion history.

With regular features in the international press, MORPHEW strives to connect the past and the future in style. The MORPHEW Atelier and showroom is located in New York. MORPHEW Miami is located at the famed Faena Bazaar on Miami Beach. MORPHEW Collection and Vintage is available a select retailers in Aspen, Los Angeles, Malibu, Montauk, and Palm Springs and well as online at www.shopmorphew.com.