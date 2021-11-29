Organic CMOS Image Sensor Market to Hit $2.87 Billion by 2028, Key Player Strategies to Tackle Negative COVID-19 Impact

Organic CMOS Image Sensor Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An organic CMOS image sensor technology uses organic photoelectric conversion layer with high absorption coefficient providing wider incident light, which prevents highlight clipping in brightness and captures images with rich textures even in dark environment. It offers benefits over traditional image sensors such as higher dynamic range and higher sensitivity.

Allied Market Research published latest report, titled, “Organic CMOS Image Sensor Market by Image Processing (2D Sensor and 3D Sensor), Array Type (Linear Image Sensors and Area Image Sensors), Application (3D Imaging, Video, Machine Vision, Biometrics, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Consumer electronics, Automotive, Medical & Life Sciences, Security & Surveillance, Robotics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028.” According to a report, the global organic CMOS image sensor industry size was valued at $1.19 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.87 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.4%. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market during the forecast period, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The global organic CMOS image sensor market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Factors, such as high image quality and better color contrast, provided by organic CMOS image sensor drive the global market. In addition, introduction of technologies, such as global shutter technology, is expected to fuel the adoption of organic CMOS image sensors. However, organic sensor drains battery quickly as compared to the available image sensors, which may hinder the growth of the organic CMOS image sensor market. Conversely, high reliability for broader applications and faster & cheaper processing methods are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in future.

The global Organic CMOS Image Sensor Market report provides an in-depth study of the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the current market scenario. The report also focuses on the subjective aspect of the industry. Furthermore, the Organic CMOS Image Sensor Market takes in the key findings, in regards to market overview and investment opportunities. At the same time, the report also encompasses the competitive landscape including comprehensive profiles of the major frontrunners in the industry.

The leading players are considered based on their revenue size, product portfolio, market share, key marketing stratagems, and overall contribution to the market growth.

Major players profiled in the report are AG, Canon Inc, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, NikkoIA SAS, OmniVision Technologies, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sony Corporation, and Xenics nv.

The global Organic CMOS Image Sensor Market share is analyzed on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. By region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The region across North America is classified into the U.S, Canada, and Mexico. Europe includes countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe. At the same time, Asia-Pacific covers countries such as Japan, China, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Finally, LAMEA is segmented into Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa

COVID-19 impact analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The Organic CMOS Image Sensor Market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the Organic CMOS Image Sensor Market growth. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the Organic CMOS Image Sensor Market sales. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

Major Inclusions-

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the Organic CMOS Image Sensor Market share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the Organic CMOS Image Sensor Market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the Organic CMOS Image Sensor Market Growth

